Rian Johnson Explains Why He Deleted 20,000 Tweets After James Gunn Firing

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Director Rian Johnson'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' film press conference, Tokyo, Japan - 07 Dec 2017
CREDIT: Masatoshi Okauchi/REX/Shuttersto

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson erased approximately 20,000 of his tweets days after Disney fired “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn over offensive online remarks.

Johnson explained on Twitter that he wasn’t deleting his tweets under any official directive, but was preemptively destroying ammunition in the event right-wing trolls try digging them up to ruin his career.

“No official directive at all, and I don’t think I’ve ever tweeted anything that bad,” Johnson tweeted. “But it’s nine years of stuff written largely off the cuff as ephemera, if trolls scrutinizing it for ammunition is the new normal, this seems like a “why not?” move.”

In wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Hollywood’s zero tolerance mentality has started applying to offensive statements as well. Gunn’s controversial firing came shortly after Amy Powell was ousted as head of Paramount TV for allegedly making “racially charged” remarks about African-American women. Weeks earlier, ABC canceled its revival of “Roseanne” when series star Roseanne Barr tweeted racist comments about former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Gunn has since apologized for his tweets and said he understands the business decisions involved with his firing.

“My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative,” Gunn said. “I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

Johnson said he’s been using apps such as TweetDelete to mass erase Tweets, rather than go through each one individually.

Popular on Variety

  • "Better Call Saul" Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on The Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul In 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Stacy Green

    Sony Pictures Hires Stacy Green to Lead Human Resources

    “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson erased approximately 20,000 of his tweets days after Disney fired “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn over offensive online remarks. Johnson explained on Twitter that he wasn’t deleting his tweets under any official directive, but was preemptively destroying ammunition in the event right-wing trolls try digging them […]

  • Director Rian Johnson'Star Wars: The Last

    Rian Johnson Explains Why He Deleted 20,000 Tweets After James Gunn Firing

    “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson erased approximately 20,000 of his tweets days after Disney fired “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn over offensive online remarks. Johnson explained on Twitter that he wasn’t deleting his tweets under any official directive, but was preemptively destroying ammunition in the event right-wing trolls try digging them […]

  • Marcia Gay Harden

    Marcia Gay Harden Joins Netflix's 'Point Blank' Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson erased approximately 20,000 of his tweets days after Disney fired “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn over offensive online remarks. Johnson explained on Twitter that he wasn’t deleting his tweets under any official directive, but was preemptively destroying ammunition in the event right-wing trolls try digging them […]

  • Sexual Harassment in the Writers Room

    Almost 2/3 of Female Writers Sexually Harassed at Work, Survey Finds

    “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson erased approximately 20,000 of his tweets days after Disney fired “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn over offensive online remarks. Johnson explained on Twitter that he wasn’t deleting his tweets under any official directive, but was preemptively destroying ammunition in the event right-wing trolls try digging them […]

  • 'Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings'

    Film Review: 'Detective Dee: The Four Heavenly Kings'

    “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson erased approximately 20,000 of his tweets days after Disney fired “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn over offensive online remarks. Johnson explained on Twitter that he wasn’t deleting his tweets under any official directive, but was preemptively destroying ammunition in the event right-wing trolls try digging them […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Tracking for $18 Million-Plus U.S. Opening

    “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson erased approximately 20,000 of his tweets days after Disney fired “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn over offensive online remarks. Johnson explained on Twitter that he wasn’t deleting his tweets under any official directive, but was preemptively destroying ammunition in the event right-wing trolls try digging them […]

  • Josh Lucas'Yellowstone' TV show premiere, Arrivals,

    Josh Lucas Joins James Mangold's Untitled Ford vs. Ferrari Film (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson erased approximately 20,000 of his tweets days after Disney fired “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn over offensive online remarks. Johnson explained on Twitter that he wasn’t deleting his tweets under any official directive, but was preemptively destroying ammunition in the event right-wing trolls try digging them […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad