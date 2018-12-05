×
‘Resident Evil’ Reboot Finds Writer, Director in ’47 Meters Down’ Filmmaker (EXCLUSIVE)

Johannes Roberts
The “Resident Evil” reboot has found its writer and director.

47 Meters Down” director Johannes Roberts has been hired by Constantin Film to take the reins on the horror reboot, sources tell Variety.

The revival of the franchise has been a high priority for Constantin ever since May 2017, when the reboot was announced. The franchise has cumulatively earned $1.2 billion worldwide to date and is notable for being the highest-grossing film series based on a video game.

Based on the classic video game, the franchise followed Alice, played by Milla Jovovich, as she fights not only the zombies terrorizing Raccoon City after an experiment gone wrong, but the evil Umbrella Corp., which is the cause of the disastrous state. The most recent “Resident Evil” film bowed in 2016 and grossed $312 million, including $160 million in China alone.

The reboot is expected to start production in 2019 with a new cast.

Roberts has quickly seen his star rise after directing “47 Meters Down” to a domestic box office gross of $44 million on a $5 million budget. He is currently in production on the sequel, “47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter.” Other credits include “Strangers: Prey at Night” and “The Other Side of the Door.” He is repped by CAA, Gotham Group, and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler & Feldman.

