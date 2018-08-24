You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Release of Elton John Biopic ‘Rocketman’ Pushed Back Two Weeks

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: rex/ shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Paramount moves “Rocketman” back slightly, Freestyle buys a thriller and TCM partners with the African American Film Critics Association.

RELEASE DATE

Paramount has moved its Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” starring Taron Egerton, back two weeks to May 31, 2019.

Dexter Fletcher is directing and Elton John, David Furnish, Matthew Vaughn, Adam Bohling, and David Reid are producing. The film, written by Lee Hall, will cover John’s emergence as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to becoming a music superstar.

Jamie Bell will portray John’s longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin and Bryce Dallas Howard will play John’s mother Sheila. Richard Madden and Gemma Jones also star in “Rocketman,” which will open against Warner Bros.’ “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and Universal’s untitled Blumhouse project. The May 17 slot includes Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 3,” Universal’s “A Dog’s Journey” and Warner’s “The Sun is Also a Star.”

ACQUISITION

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired global digital rights to the suspense-thriller “Live,” which will debut on VOD and will be available to rent and own on Sept. 18.

Related

Written and directed by Michael V. Greene, “Live” stars Kellie Greene, Eddie B. Hill, Asante Jones, Giovanni Lopes, Sean McBride, Norman Towns and Taylor Dunn. Producers are Greene, McBride, and Sentwali Holder.

The story centers on a private detective hired to find a woman whose abduction was live-streamed on Facebook. Two persons of interest emerge — a mysterious man named Josh Jones and an anonymous hacker wannabe, Patrick Flannagan.

Freestyle Digital Media Acquisitions Director, Rachel Koehler, negotiated the acquisition deal with filmmaker Greene.

PARTNERSHIP

Turner Classic Movies and the African American Film Critics Association are partnering on “The Black Experience on Film,” a month-long programming initiative showcasing portrayals of African Americans.

Hosted by 13 different members of AAFCA from print, online and broadcast outlets throughout the country, programming begins Sept. 4 and continues every Tuesday and Thursday in primetime. The first program, “Exploring Black Identity,” includes AAFCA President Gil Robertson and critic Ronda Racha Penrice discussing films including Oscar Micheaux’s look at racial violence in “Within Our Gates” (1920) to Julie Dash’s 1991 story following three generations of Gullah women in “Daughters of the Dust.”

“Since the earliest days of film, the portrayal of black characters has ranged from stereotypical and one-dimensional to more nuanced and complex. With this programming tentpole, we will explore this important part of film history specifically from an African-American perspective with insightful commentary from some of the nation’s most prominent film critics,” said TCM’s Charles Tabesh.

Robertson said, “The legacy of African Americans in cinema often goes untold, but it has been a long and arduous journey. Since the earliest beginnings of the art form, African Americans have had a presence in cinema. That is the point we hope these 32 films will drive home. Our intent is that audiences be engaged, entertained and enlightened by the sheer diversity and breadth of this substantial arc of film programming.”

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • Release of Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman'

    Film News Roundup: Release of Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman' Pushed Back Two Weeks

    In today’s film news roundup, Paramount moves “Rocketman” back slightly, Freestyle buys a thriller and TCM partners with the African American Film Critics Association. RELEASE DATE Paramount has moved its Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” starring Taron Egerton, back two weeks to May 31, 2019. Dexter Fletcher is directing and Elton John, David Furnish, Matthew Vaughn, […]

  • Casey Affleck

    Casey Affleck to Produce, Will Take Supporting Role in Sports Drama 'Fencer'

    In today’s film news roundup, Paramount moves “Rocketman” back slightly, Freestyle buys a thriller and TCM partners with the African American Film Critics Association. RELEASE DATE Paramount has moved its Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” starring Taron Egerton, back two weeks to May 31, 2019. Dexter Fletcher is directing and Elton John, David Furnish, Matthew Vaughn, […]

  • Neil Meron Craig Zadan

    Neil Meron on Craig Zadan: 'He Had a Singular Passion for Producing'

    In today’s film news roundup, Paramount moves “Rocketman” back slightly, Freestyle buys a thriller and TCM partners with the African American Film Critics Association. RELEASE DATE Paramount has moved its Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” starring Taron Egerton, back two weeks to May 31, 2019. Dexter Fletcher is directing and Elton John, David Furnish, Matthew Vaughn, […]

  • John Cho Alan Yang

    John Cho, Alan Yang Team on Drama 'Tigertail' for Netflix

    In today’s film news roundup, Paramount moves “Rocketman” back slightly, Freestyle buys a thriller and TCM partners with the African American Film Critics Association. RELEASE DATE Paramount has moved its Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” starring Taron Egerton, back two weeks to May 31, 2019. Dexter Fletcher is directing and Elton John, David Furnish, Matthew Vaughn, […]

  • Christmas Story Live

    Benj Pasek and Justin Paul Are an Emmy Win Shy of EGOT Status

    In today’s film news roundup, Paramount moves “Rocketman” back slightly, Freestyle buys a thriller and TCM partners with the African American Film Critics Association. RELEASE DATE Paramount has moved its Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” starring Taron Egerton, back two weeks to May 31, 2019. Dexter Fletcher is directing and Elton John, David Furnish, Matthew Vaughn, […]

  • 'Support the Girls' Director Doesn't Want

    'Support the Girls' Director Doesn't Want People to Pirate His Movie, But...

    In today’s film news roundup, Paramount moves “Rocketman” back slightly, Freestyle buys a thriller and TCM partners with the African American Film Critics Association. RELEASE DATE Paramount has moved its Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” starring Taron Egerton, back two weeks to May 31, 2019. Dexter Fletcher is directing and Elton John, David Furnish, Matthew Vaughn, […]

  • My Boyfriend Is a Bear

    Legendary Lands Rights to Graphic Novel 'My Boyfriend Is a Bear' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, Paramount moves “Rocketman” back slightly, Freestyle buys a thriller and TCM partners with the African American Film Critics Association. RELEASE DATE Paramount has moved its Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” starring Taron Egerton, back two weeks to May 31, 2019. Dexter Fletcher is directing and Elton John, David Furnish, Matthew Vaughn, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad