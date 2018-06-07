You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ReFrame, IMDBPro Launch Effort to Certify Gender-Balanced Films, TV Series

Girls Trip
ReFrame — a coalition of industry leaders founded by Women in Film and the Sundance Institute — and IMDBPro announced on Thursday a new data initiative to certify gender-balanced films and television shows, naming 12 films that received the newly-unveiled ReFrame Stamp.

The collaboration relies on data from IMDBPro to analyze films and television series to see how many women were involved in the production, and how much screen time female characters had. To earn the ReFrame Stamp, a film or TV show must meet a handful of requirements that call for women in key roles like starring, directing, producing, and writing. Additional points are awarded for having racial diversity. (The full criteria can be found here.)

“Through this collaboration we are committed to cultivating a more inclusive media landscape that illuminates the cultural and economic benefits of diversity in storytelling,” Cathy Schulman, ReFrame co-founder and president of Welle Entertainment, said in a statement.

“The ReFrame ambassadors and partner companies, together with Women in Film and Sundance Institute, are leaders in charting a path towards progress on the issues of inclusivity and gender equity in entertainment, and we are proud to collaborate with ReFrame to provide them with our data and professional resources to award their stamp and support this vision,” IMDbPro head Matt Kumin said in a statement.

The 12 films that earned ReFrame’s stamp of approval were among the top 100 releases of 2017:

  • “Everything, Everything”
  • “Girls Trip”
  • “Home Again”
  • “Kidnap”
  • “Lady Bird”
  • “My Little Pony: The Movie”
  • “Pitch Perfect 3”
  • “Smurfs: The Lost Village”
  • “Snatched”
  • “The Post”
  • “The Shape of Water”
  • “Wonder Woman”

Later this year, ReFrame will announce the TV recipients for 2017, and any films and shows outside of the top 100 can apply for certification beginning June 15.

