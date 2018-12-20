×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Reese Witherspoon to Team With MGM on ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Reese Witherspoon
CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Reese Witherspoon is collaborating with MGM, Jonathan Nolan gets an honor for visual effects, canine comedy “Patrick” finds a home and Forrest Films launches as a distributor.

STUDIO ATTACHMENT

Reese Witherspoon is teaming with MGM to produce a movie version of Gail Honeyman’s bestselling novel “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine.”

Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustadter will produce for their Hello Sunshine production company, which picked up the rights last year. The book is the winner of the 2018 Costa Debut Novel Award and is told from the point of the protagonist, a socially awkward 29-year-old in Glasgow, Scotland, with suppressed memories of a brutal childhood. The adaptation is being written by Liz Hannah, who wrote Steven Spielberg’s “The Post.”

“Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine” is a potential star vehicle for Witherspoon but no deal has been signed and no director is attached. Witherspoon is starring for MGM in “Legally Blonde 3,” which has been set for release on Feb. 14, 2020. The MGM news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

NOLAN HONORED

Related

The Visual Effects Society has named writer-director-producer Jonathan Nolan as the next recipient of the VES Visionary Award.

The honor will be presented at the 17th Annual VES Awards on Feb. 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. The award, bestowed by the VES board of directors, recognizes an individual who has uniquely and consistently employed the art and science of visual effects to foster imagination and ignite future discoveries.

“Jonathan Nolan has been at the forefront in utilizing visual effects to tell remarkable, highly nuanced stories that change the way we think about what is possible to achieve,” said Mike Chambers, board chair. “Jonathan has an innate sense of how to use visual effects intelligently to bring his creative visions to life. As a major force in film and television, he has written, produced, directed and contributed to some of the most compelling and unforgettable narratives in filmed entertainment.”

Previous winners of the VES Visionary Award have been Victoria Alonso, Syd Mead, J.J. Abrams, Alfonso Cuarón, Ang Lee and Christopher Nolan.

ACQUISITION

Screen Media has bought U.S. and Canadian distribution rights to the canine comedy “Patrick,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The movie stars Beattie Edmondson as a woman unlucky in love. She inherits Patrick the pug, who turns her life upside down. Written and directed by Mandi Fletcher, “Patrick” reunites real-life mother and daughter, Jennifer Saunders and Edmondson on screen, alongside Ed Skrein.

“Patrick” will be released in at least 100 theaters domestically on Feb. 11 for one-day-only special engagements, and then will be in select theaters and available on demand starting Feb. 15. The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle at Screen Media, with Brian O’Shea at The Exchange on behalf of the filmmakers.

“’Patrick’ is one of the cutest, most feel-good films to come along in a long time,” said Needle. “As a pet owner, I couldn’t help but get wrapped up in its charm, and appreciate the valuable relationship.”

DISTRIBUTOR LAUNCHES

Forrest Lucas, founder and owner of Lucas Oil Products and Ali Afshar will begin releasing movies in 2019 under the Forrest Films banner.

ESX Productions, the film development, production and financing banner that Lucas and Afshar established in 2015, will fold into Forrest Films with actress/producer Christina Moore joining the Forrest Films producing team. Moore has produced seven films with Afshar and Lucas to date.

Veteran distribution executive Scott Kennedy has been hired to oversee the distribution efforts. The 2019 titles include “Ride,” starring Chris “Ludacris” Bridges; “Bennett’s War” starring country music star Trace Adkins, Michael Roark and Allison Paige; the romantic drama “Roped” starring John Schneider; “American Fighter” starring Tommy Flanagan; “Lady Driver” starring Sean Patrick Flanery; “The Stand at Paxton County” starring Christopher McDonald; and “Wheels of Fortune” starring Jeff Fahey.

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Film

  • Reese Witherspoon

    Film News Roundup: Reese Witherspoon to Team With MGM on 'Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine'

    In today’s film news roundup, Reese Witherspoon is collaborating with MGM, Jonathan Nolan gets an honor for visual effects, canine comedy “Patrick” finds a home and Forrest Films launches as a distributor. STUDIO ATTACHMENT Reese Witherspoon is teaming with MGM to produce a movie version of Gail Honeyman’s bestselling novel “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine.” [...]

  • lord of the rings the one

    The 8 Best Gifts for 'Lord of the Rings' Fans

    It’s been 15 years since the last “Lord of the Rings” film was released, and four years since “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” premiered (stream, $3.99 on Amazon), yet the franchise remains a cultural touchstone. J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe of high fantasy adventure and epic battles continues to resonate with pop culture fans both [...]

  • To All Of The Boys I've

    'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' Sequel Confirmed at Netflix

    Netflix has confirmed that it’s moving ahead with a sequel to the romantic comedy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” re-teaming stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. The movie is based on Jenny Han’s “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy. The production companies are Awesomeness Films, Ace Entertainment, and Overbrook Entertainment, while [...]

  • Marina De Tavira

    'Roma' Star Marina De Tavira Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

    UTA has signed Mexican actress Marina De Tavira in all areas. Most recently, she starred in Alfonso Cuaron’s critically acclaimed movie “Roma,” playing the mother Sofia. “Roma,” which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and was named best film by the New York Film Critics Circle, was recently nominated for a handful [...]

  • BMG Names Jonathan Palmer Senior VP

    BMG Names Jonathan Palmer Senior VP of Creative Synch

    BMG has named Jonathan Palmer senior vice president of creative synch, the company announced Wednesday. Based in Los Angeles, Palmer will lead the creative synch teams in both New York and Los Angeles, while working alongside the U.S. and international synch licensing teams. He will report directly to Patrick Joest, global EVP, marketing & licensing. [...]

  • 'Hellboy' Trailer: Watch David Harbour Battle

    First Trailer for David Harbour’s ‘Hellboy’ Brings Blood (and Laughs)

    The forces of darkness meet some light comedy and Billy Idol’s”Mony Mony” in the latest trailer for Neil Marshall’s “Hellboy” reboot. Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, “Hellboy” follows the powerful demon Anung Un Rama (aka Hellboy) as he fights monsters and other demonic creatures while working for the government’s secret Bureau for Paranormal [...]

  • Ben Affleck, a cast member in

    Ben Affleck, Universal to Adapt Wilderness Drama 'I Am Still Alive'

    Ben Affleck and Universal are partnering on a film adaptation of “I Am Still Alive.”  Affleck will star in the wilderness drama and is in talks to produce through his Pearl Street Films. Universal won the bidding for the movie rights to the Kate Allie Marshall novel “I Am Still Alive,” described as “Hatchet” meets [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad