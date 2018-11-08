You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice' Pushed Back Five Months

Dave McNary

Dwayne Johnson
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Universal Studios has pushed back Dwayne Johnson’s “Red Notice” five months from June 12, 2020, to Nov. 13, 2020.

The studio made the announcement Thursday. Johnson reteams with his “Skyscraper” and “Central Intelligence” writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber and plays an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most-wanted art thief in the world.

The film will be produced by the returning “Skyscraper” team, including Beau Flynn for his Flynn Picture Co.; Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia for their Seven Bucks Productions; and Thurber for his Bad Version, Inc. Wendy Jacobson executive produces.

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot came on board in April. Johnson is expected to get his first $20 million paycheck for the gig. Universal won a bidding war for the project in February in the wake of the surprise success of Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” which starred Johnson with Kevin Hart.

Red Notice” was the only title slotted for June 12, 2020. Paramount has already scheduled “Rugrats” for the Nov. 13, 2020, date.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” took in a stunning $962 million worldwide, but Johnson’s last two titles have been less robust. “Rampage,” released by Warner Bros. in April, grossed $426 million worldwide, and “Skyscraper” took in $304 million after its opening in July. “Skyscraper’s” results led to some speculation of Johnson fatigue from audiences — however, other reasons, like tepid reviews plus the lack of an existing franchise, are more likely the culprits.

  • Still from animated short “Weekends” by

    Filmmaker Reflects on 'Weekends' With Divorced Parents in Poignant Animated Short

