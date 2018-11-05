Rebel Wilson Accused of Blocking Black Critics Over Plus-Size Rom-Com Comment

Rebel Wilson stirred up controversy last week when she claimed she was the first plus-sized actress to star in a romantic comedy film, and now she’s apparently blocked so many critics over the questionable comment to spawn a #RebelWilsonBlockedMe hashtag.

The “Bridesmaids” star appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Oct. 31 to discuss her new film, “Isn’t It Romantic.” She claimed that she was the “first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy.” In a tweet that has since received 16,000 likes, a Twitter user corrected her, referencing both Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique. Queen Latifah starred in 2006’s “The Last Holiday” and 2010’s “Just Wright,” while the Mo’Nique vehicle, “Phat Girlz,“ came out in 2006.

I love @RebelWilson as much as the next girl, but she isn’t the first plus sized woman to play the lead in a romantic comedy. Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique have both played romcom leads 🤔 https://t.co/l2uEpwvcsF — Halfapintdoll (@Halfapintdoll) November 1, 2018

Wilson then earned further criticism when she defended the comment on Twitter. “Yeah I of course know of these movies but it was questionable as to whether: 1. Technically those actresses were plus size when filming those movies or 2. Technically those films are categorized/billed [sic] as a studio rom-com with a sole lead,” she wrote.

Hey girl! Yeah I of course know of these movies but it was questionable as to whether: 1. Technically those actresses were plus size when filming those movies or 2. Technically those films are catorgorized/billed as a studio rom-com with a sole lead. So there’s a slight grey area — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 1, 2018

Many on Twitter accused Wilson of ignoring the achievements of black women and blocking them when they pointed it out. “Black women’s bodies don’t matter when it comes to White women like Rebel Wilson,” one woman said. “They will always value their representation more while erasing ours.”

…but really it comes down to this – Black women’s bodies don’t matter when it comes to White women like Rebel Wilson. They will always value their representation more while erasing ours. She and that movie… pic.twitter.com/1qbno2zgjW — ReBecca “Rebel Wilson Blocked Me” Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) November 2, 2018

Another said that it isn’t just Wilson — mainstream Hollywood tends to reduce films with black leads to merely “black movies,” as opposed to recognizing their contributions to entertainment as a whole.

Rebel Wilson doesn’t count Queen Latifah’s movie as a rom com probably because her and the rest of white Hollywood are too busy labeling movies with black leads as “black movies” — Geek Mill (Cheyenne) (@CheyenneYoutube) November 2, 2018

Mo’Nique even took to the platform to address Wilson’s remarks. “Let’s please not allow this business to erase our talent with giving grey areas and technicalities,” the Oscar winner said. “Take a moment and know the history. DON’T BE A PART OF ERASING IT.”

Hey my sweet sister. Let’s please not allow this business to erase our talent with giving grey areas and technicalities. Take a moment and know the history. DON’T BE A PART OF ERASING IT. I wish you the best. — Mo'Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) November 3, 2018

Wilson replied that it wasn’t her intention to “erase anyone’s achievements,” but other people pointed out that she had been blocking women of color for trying to facilitate a dialogue. There were even people creating hashtags like #RebelWilsonBlockedMe and #RebelBlockMeParty to commemorate being blocked by the actress.

::grin:: #RebelWilsonBlockedMe (I didn't even say anything super harsh) Where's the party? pic.twitter.com/piTogG707E — Geek Ghoul Diva 👻 (@geekgirldiva) November 4, 2018

“Isn’t It Romantic” also stars Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra. It’s slated to be released Feb. 14 by Warner Bros. Pictures.