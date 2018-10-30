You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Rebecca Hall to Star Opposite Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Rebecca Hall has landed one of the new leads in Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” sources tell Variety.

Adam Wingard is directing the film, which also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, “Deadpool 2” actor Julian Dennison, and “Atlanta” star Brian Tyree Henry.

Plot details are vague, but the actioner will feature the two titular classic monsters squaring off in some form. Hall’s character remains unknown at this time.

This marks the fourth movie in the cinematic universe featuring the two famous creatures. The first installment of Legendary’s MonsterVerse was 2014’s “Godzilla,” followed by 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island,” which grossed more than $566 million worldwide. A sequel to “Godzilla,” titled “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” with Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Vera Farmiga, is now in production.

Godzilla vs. Kong” hits theaters on May 22, 2020.

Hall has a handful of films set to bow later this year, including the Sony comedy “Holmes & Watson,” starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, as well as the LD Entertainment pic “Teen Spirit.” She also toplined the Woody Allen film “A Rainy Day in New York.” Hall was recently seen in “The Dinner.”

Her past credits include “Iron Man 3,” “The Town,” and “The Prestige.” She is repped by WME and Julian Belfrage Associates.

