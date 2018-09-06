Rebecca Ferguson in Talks to Star Opposite Timothee Chalamet in ‘Dune’ Reboot

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Rebecca Ferguson
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rebecca Ferguson is in negotiations to co-star with Timothee Chalamet in Legendary’s “Dune” reboot, sources tell Variety.

Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Blade Runner 2049” and “Prisoners,” is directing from a script by Eric Roth. Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his iconic novel, granting the studio rights to both film and TV properties.

The projects will be produced by Villeneuve, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter, with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull, and Kim Herbert serving as executive producers. Kevin J. Anderson will serve as a creative consultant.

Set in the distant future, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides, whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship with nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

Ferguson most recently reprised her role as Ilsa Faust in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and is set to star in Joe Cornish’s “The Kid Who Would Be King.” She just landed the villain roles in “The Shining” sequel“Doctor Sleep” and the latest “Men in Black” film.

She is repped by ICM Partners, Actors in Scandinavia, and Tavistock Wood Management.

Popular on Variety

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

More Film

  • Rebecca Ferguson

    Rebecca Ferguson in Talks to Star Opposite Timothee Chalamet in 'Dune' Reboot

    Rebecca Ferguson is in negotiations to co-star with Timothee Chalamet in Legendary’s “Dune” reboot, sources tell Variety. Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Blade Runner 2049” and “Prisoners,” is directing from a script by Eric Roth. Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his iconic novel, granting the studio rights to both […]

  • Florence Flo Allen Hollywood Agent Dead

    Flo Allen, Trailblazing Hollywood Agent, Dies at 88

    Rebecca Ferguson is in negotiations to co-star with Timothee Chalamet in Legendary’s “Dune” reboot, sources tell Variety. Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Blade Runner 2049” and “Prisoners,” is directing from a script by Eric Roth. Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his iconic novel, granting the studio rights to both […]

  • Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat

    Skydance Developing 'Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir' Film, TV Projects

    Rebecca Ferguson is in negotiations to co-star with Timothee Chalamet in Legendary’s “Dune” reboot, sources tell Variety. Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Blade Runner 2049” and “Prisoners,” is directing from a script by Eric Roth. Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his iconic novel, granting the studio rights to both […]

  • The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons

    Gravitas Buys Bill Murray Documentary 'Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rebecca Ferguson is in negotiations to co-star with Timothee Chalamet in Legendary’s “Dune” reboot, sources tell Variety. Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Blade Runner 2049” and “Prisoners,” is directing from a script by Eric Roth. Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his iconic novel, granting the studio rights to both […]

  • The Nun Movie

    Film Review: 'The Nun'

    Rebecca Ferguson is in negotiations to co-star with Timothee Chalamet in Legendary’s “Dune” reboot, sources tell Variety. Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Blade Runner 2049” and “Prisoners,” is directing from a script by Eric Roth. Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his iconic novel, granting the studio rights to both […]

  • James Bond Spectre

    Bond 25: Inside the Search for Danny Boyle's Replacement (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rebecca Ferguson is in negotiations to co-star with Timothee Chalamet in Legendary’s “Dune” reboot, sources tell Variety. Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Blade Runner 2049” and “Prisoners,” is directing from a script by Eric Roth. Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his iconic novel, granting the studio rights to both […]

  • Roland Emmerich Battle of Midway Movie

    Roland Emmerich's 'Midway' Stakes Out James Bond 25 Release Date

    Rebecca Ferguson is in negotiations to co-star with Timothee Chalamet in Legendary’s “Dune” reboot, sources tell Variety. Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Blade Runner 2049” and “Prisoners,” is directing from a script by Eric Roth. Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his iconic novel, granting the studio rights to both […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad