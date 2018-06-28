Rebecca Ferguson Joins Ewan McGregor in ‘The Shining’ Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Rebecca Ferguson Doctor Sleep
CREDIT: Sundholm Magnus/action press/REX

Rebecca Ferguson is in negotiations to co-star with Ewan McGregor in Warner Bros.’ adaptation of the Stephen King novel “Doctor Sleep,” the sequel to horror classic “The Shining.”

McGregor is on board to star as the adult version of Danny Torrance in the pic. It is unknown who Ferguson will be playing.

Mike Flanagan, who helmed Netflix’s adaptation of the King novella “Gerald’s Game,” is directing. Flanagan’s producing partner, Trevor Macy, will produce along with Vertigo Entertainment’s Jon Berg.

Warner Bros. had been developing this film, as well as “The Shining” prequel “Overlook Hotel,” for years, but the studio struggled to secure a budget for either movie. Following the success of New Line’s “It,” every studio with any sort of King IP under its roof has fast-tracked each property into pre-production.

Doctor Sleep” begins as Torrance carries the trauma of the Overlook Hotel into adulthood. He’s become a reflection of his murderous father, with lingering rage and a drinking problem that dulls his pain as well as his “shining” powers. Those powers return when he embraces sobriety and uses his gift to help the dying at a hospice. He establishes a psychic connection with a young girl who shares his extreme abilities, and who is being targeted by a group with similar abilities. They’ve found that their powers grow if they inhale the “steam” that comes off others with the power to shine when they are suffering painful deaths.

Stanley Kubrick directed the original adaptation of “The Shining,” starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall. Danny Lloyd played a young Danny Torrance. At the time, the film was considered a box office disappointment, earning $44 million on a $19 million budget. Now, however, it is thought to be one of the great horror classics and has a built-in fanbase ready for a sequel.

Ferguson’s breakout role in “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” led to her becoming one of Hollywood’s new on-demand actresses, also coming off the box office hit “The Greatest Showman” opposite Hugh Jackman. Ferguson can be seen next reprising her role as Ilsa Faust in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” which bows in July.

She is repped by ICM Partners and Tavistock Wood Management.

  • Rebecca Ferguson Doctor Sleep

    Rebecca Ferguson Joins Ewan McGregor in 'The Shining' Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rebecca Ferguson is in negotiations to co-star with Ewan McGregor in Warner Bros.’ adaptation of the Stephen King novel “Doctor Sleep,” the sequel to horror classic “The Shining.” McGregor is on board to star as the adult version of Danny Torrance in the pic. It is unknown who Ferguson will be playing. Mike Flanagan, who […]

