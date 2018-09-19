You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Reason I Jump’ Autism Movie in Development at Paul Allen’s Vulcan

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Reason I Jump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Vulcan Productions

Paul G. Allen’s Vulcan Productions is developing Naoki Higashida’s bestseller “The Reason I Jump” as a documentary about autism, Variety has learned exclusively.

The book was written in 2005 by Higashida, who was 13 at the time, and published in Japan in 2007. The English translation was published in 2013. Higashida wrote the book to help communicate his own needs and thoughts to his family, and shine a light for other autistic individuals around the world. Most of the memoir is told through 58 questions Higashida and other people dealing with autism are commonly asked.

The film is presented by Vulcan Productions, the British Film Institute, the Idea Room, MetFilm Production, and Runaway Fridge. The producers include Stevie Lee, Jeremy Dear, and Al Morrow. Allen is an executive producer along with Carole Tomko, Jannat Gargi, and Rocky Collins.

The film, announced on Wednesday, is in production and part of a larger effort from Vulcan Productions to spotlight various issues, including uncovering the mysteries of the human brain. Allen is the founder of the Allen Institute for Brain Science and has contributed more than $500 million to the organization.

“Naoki’s book transformed my understanding of autism and I hope we can translate it onto the screen with as much simplicity, elegance, and power as in his writing,” Rothwell said.

Rothwell’s credits include “How to Change the World,” “Town of Runners,” “Donor Unknown,” “Heavy Load,” and “Deep Water.” Vulcan’s credits include “Body Team 12,” which was nominated for an Oscar in the documentary short category, “We the Economy,” “Ocean Warriors,” and “Girl Rising.” Their upcoming releases are “Ghost Fleet” and “Oliver Sacks.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Film

  • The Reason I Jump

    'The Reason I Jump' Autism Movie in Development at Paul Allen's Vulcan

    Paul G. Allen’s Vulcan Productions is developing Naoki Higashida’s bestseller “The Reason I Jump” as a documentary about autism, Variety has learned exclusively. The book was written in 2005 by Higashida, who was 13 at the time, and published in Japan in 2007. The English translation was published in 2013. Higashida wrote the book to […]

  • Screen Media Buys Horror Film 'Luz'

    Screen Media Buys Horror Film 'Luz' for 2019 Release (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paul G. Allen’s Vulcan Productions is developing Naoki Higashida’s bestseller “The Reason I Jump” as a documentary about autism, Variety has learned exclusively. The book was written in 2005 by Higashida, who was 13 at the time, and published in Japan in 2007. The English translation was published in 2013. Higashida wrote the book to […]

  • Bob Bakish: Viacom Is 'Very Well-Positioned'

    Bob Bakish Says Viacom Is 'Very Well-Positioned' in a World of Media Mergers

    Paul G. Allen’s Vulcan Productions is developing Naoki Higashida’s bestseller “The Reason I Jump” as a documentary about autism, Variety has learned exclusively. The book was written in 2005 by Higashida, who was 13 at the time, and published in Japan in 2007. The English translation was published in 2013. Higashida wrote the book to […]

  • Egyptian director A.B Shawky poses during

    'Yomeddine' Director A.B. Shawky to Receive Variety MENA Talent of the Year Award

    Paul G. Allen’s Vulcan Productions is developing Naoki Higashida’s bestseller “The Reason I Jump” as a documentary about autism, Variety has learned exclusively. The book was written in 2005 by Higashida, who was 13 at the time, and published in Japan in 2007. The English translation was published in 2013. Higashida wrote the book to […]

  • 'Capernaum' Selected by Lebanon for Foreign-Language

    Nadine Labaki's 'Capernaum' Selected by Lebanon for Foreign-Language Oscar Race

    Paul G. Allen’s Vulcan Productions is developing Naoki Higashida’s bestseller “The Reason I Jump” as a documentary about autism, Variety has learned exclusively. The book was written in 2005 by Higashida, who was 13 at the time, and published in Japan in 2007. The English translation was published in 2013. Higashida wrote the book to […]

  • San Sebastian: Watch New Directors’ ‘Neon

    Watch the Trailer for San Sebastian New Directors Player ‘Neon Heart’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paul G. Allen’s Vulcan Productions is developing Naoki Higashida’s bestseller “The Reason I Jump” as a documentary about autism, Variety has learned exclusively. The book was written in 2005 by Higashida, who was 13 at the time, and published in Japan in 2007. The English translation was published in 2013. Higashida wrote the book to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad