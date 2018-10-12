You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Taps Lucky Brand for Queen-Inspired Fashion Collection

Bohemian Rhapsody” may not be hitting theaters until Nov. 2, but the Queen biopic is ramping up the buzz with a new fashion collaboration with Lucky Brand.

The L.A.-based denim company has launched a collection of vintage-inspired Queen concert tees to coincide with the Rami Malek film’s release this fall. The capsule includes three t-shirts for women and three for men, with prices starting at $39.50.queen bohemian rhapsody style lucky brand collection

Lucky Brand went into the band’s archives to find vintage designs and graphics for the collection. One shirt features an image of late frontman Freddie Mercury (portrayed by Malek in the film), while others feature reworked album art, including a women’s tee inspired by the cover of Queen’s seminal 1976 album, “A Day at the Races.”

The limited-edition collection celebrates the free-spirited style of the band, often showcased through Mercury’s ornate, glam-rock outfits. (The task of transforming Malek into the flamboyant rocker for the film fell to costume designer Julian Day, who previously worked on the auto racing flick “Rush” and 2016’s “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”).

As for the Lucky Brand collaboration, 20th Century Fox is hoping the fashion angle will move the needle on ticket sales as well. “Bohemian Rhapsody” will open less than a month after the record-breaking bows of both “Venom” and “A Star Is Born,” and there’s no doubt the studio is hoping to find similar success with “Bohemian.”

The “Queen x Lucky Brand” capsule collection is available now at LuckyBrand.com and at more than 150 Lucky Brand retail stores across North America. Select pieces will also be made available on Amazon. The Lucky Brand website also has a special section dedicated to the film, with archival images and behind-the-scenes footage from the making of “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

