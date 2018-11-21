×
'Ralph Breaks the Internet' to Stuff Box Office Competition With $80 Million-Plus

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Ralph Breaks the Internet
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

Ralph Breaks the Internet” is set to stuff its Thanksgiving box office competition, with Disney estimating a domestic launch of $80 million-plus at 4,017 sites for the five-day period.

Other projections come in between $90 million to $100 million, which would break the previous Thanksgiving record set by Disney’s “Frozen” at $93.6 million.

The sequel is dwarfing “Wreck-It Ralph,” which opened with $49 million over three days in 2012 on its way to $189 million domestically and $471 million worldwide.

MGM’s “Creed II” is also performing well, punching its way to around $62 million at 3,359 venues over five days, Wednesday’s estimates showed. Both sequels are performing well above forecasts, with “Ralph Breaks the Internet” having been projected to earn between $67 million to $77 million over its first five days of release and “Creed” originally set to pull in north of $45 million.

Lionsgate’s launch of “Robin Hood” is emerging with $17 million at 2,715 venues for the holiday period — a poor outing considering its $100 million budget. The most recent pre-release estimates had been slightly lower, at $15 million.

Holdovers “The Grinch” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” are in a battle for third with projections of about $40 million each for the five days. Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts” should end the holiday weekend with around $115 million on Sunday in its first 10 days while “The Grinch” will hit $178 million in 17 days.

Fox’s fourth weekend of “Bohemian Rhapsody” continues to draw well and appears likely to finish the five days in fifth place at about $18 million. The musical biopic, with Rami Malek portraying Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, should cross the $150 million mark by Sunday, its 24th day of release.

Universal’s expanded run of awards contender “Green Book” is heading for about $6.5 million at 1,063 sites after launching last weekend at 25 locations. The film, starring Viggo Mortensen and Masershala Ali, is produced by Participant Media and DreamWorks Pictures.

