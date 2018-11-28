×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ to Lead Quiet Post-Thanksgiving Box Office

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ralph Breaks the Internet
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

After a record-breaking Thanksgiving feast, the domestic box office is getting a little room to breathe.

With little competition, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should easily maintain its reign in North America. If the animated sequel sees a similar hold to the original “Wreck-It Ralph,” it could earn as much as $38 million in its second week of release. That would mark a drop of just 33%, an impressive feat, but one the fantasy adventure could pull off again given the movie’s glowing word of mouth. The Magic Kingdom’s previous Thanksgiving releases, including “Moana” and “Coco,” dropped between 45% and 50% in their sophomore outings. Even if “Ralph Breaks the Internet” makes half of its opening weekend haul of $56 million, it would still bring in a solid $28 million.

Creed II” will likely nab second place again, and could pocket another $17 million this weekend. Michael B. Jordan stars in the Rocky Balboa spinoff sequel, which earned $34 million during its opening weekend. It amassed $55 million over the five-day Thanksgiving period, ranking as the best debut for a live-action movie during the holiday frame.

Related

The weekend after Thanksgiving is generally slower, and multiplexes won’t see a huge boost in ticket sales until “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” hits theaters on Dec. 14. During the lull, titles like “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” “Robin Hood,” “Green Book,” and “Widows” are hoping to pick up some steam. Though “Crimes of Grindelwald,” the second chapter in the “Harry Potter” prequel series, has already generated $116 million Stateside, it has been struggling to gain the same traction as its predecessor in North America. Meanwhile, Lionsgate’s “Robin Hood” is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest flops. The latest rendition of the swashbuckling bandit in tights has only collected $23 million worldwide, a potentially disastrous result considering it cost the studio $100 million to make. Universal’s awards hopeful “Green Book” has pocketed $8 million in its two weeks of release, while “Widows” has picked up $26 million in North America and $39 million globally.

Otherwise, the only newcomer to the marquee is “The Possession of Hannah Grace.” Shay Mitchell stars in the R-rated supernatural horror film that is expected to earn $3 million when it launches in over 1,700 venues. Sony’s Screen Gems is distributing, while Broken Road Productions handled production. The movie, which was entirely shot on a small and inexpensive Sony a7s II, carries a $10 million price tag.

At the specialty box office, Fox Searchlight is expanding “The Favourite” to 30 locations in seven markets including San Francisco, Dallas, Austin, Washington D.C., Boston, Chicago, and Phoenix. Yorgos Lanthimos directed the absurdist period drama that launched last weekend with $420,000. That scored “The Favourite” the best screen average ($105,600) in two years. It is set in the early 18th century and centers on the drama between two cousins (Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone) jockeying to be court favourites during the reign of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman).

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • Ralph Breaks the Internet

    'Ralph Breaks the Internet' to Lead Quiet Post-Thanksgiving Box Office

    After a record-breaking Thanksgiving feast, the domestic box office is getting a little room to breathe. With little competition, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should easily maintain its reign in North America. If the animated sequel sees a similar hold to the original “Wreck-It Ralph,” it could earn as much as $38 million in its […]

  • NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 27:

    Anne Hathaway, Bette Midler Turn Out for 'Roma' Special Screening in New York City

    After a record-breaking Thanksgiving feast, the domestic box office is getting a little room to breathe. With little competition, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should easily maintain its reign in North America. If the animated sequel sees a similar hold to the original “Wreck-It Ralph,” it could earn as much as $38 million in its […]

  • Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

    Sundance Film Festival Unveils 2019 Features Lineup

    After a record-breaking Thanksgiving feast, the domestic box office is getting a little room to breathe. With little competition, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should easily maintain its reign in North America. If the animated sequel sees a similar hold to the original “Wreck-It Ralph,” it could earn as much as $38 million in its […]

  • Kevin Hart

    Kevin Hart to Produce Remake of Korean Comedy-Drama 'Sunny'

    After a record-breaking Thanksgiving feast, the domestic box office is getting a little room to breathe. With little competition, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should easily maintain its reign in North America. If the animated sequel sees a similar hold to the original “Wreck-It Ralph,” it could earn as much as $38 million in its […]

  • Michelle Yeoh

    Michelle Yeoh to Reunite With Henry Golding in Paul Feig's 'Last Christmas'

    After a record-breaking Thanksgiving feast, the domestic box office is getting a little room to breathe. With little competition, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should easily maintain its reign in North America. If the animated sequel sees a similar hold to the original “Wreck-It Ralph,” it could earn as much as $38 million in its […]

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper to Receive Palm Springs Festival Honor for 'A Star Is Born'

    After a record-breaking Thanksgiving feast, the domestic box office is getting a little room to breathe. With little competition, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should easily maintain its reign in North America. If the animated sequel sees a similar hold to the original “Wreck-It Ralph,” it could earn as much as $38 million in its […]

  • Nomis

    Henry Cavill Thriller 'Nomis' Bought for U.S. by Saban Films

    After a record-breaking Thanksgiving feast, the domestic box office is getting a little room to breathe. With little competition, Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should easily maintain its reign in North America. If the animated sequel sees a similar hold to the original “Wreck-It Ralph,” it could earn as much as $38 million in its […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad