Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Drops New Song From His ‘Suspiria’ Soundtrack

By
Variety Staff

Radiohead - Thom YorkeRadiohead in concert at Old Trafford LCCC, Manchester, UK - 04 Jul 2017
CREDIT: Danny Payne/REX/Shutterstock

Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke has released “Has Ended,” a second song from his soundtrack to Luca Guadagnino’s forthcoming film “Suspiria,” which arrives Oct. 26 on XL Recordings.

The album consists of 25 original compositions written by Yorke specifically for the Guadagnino’s reimagining of the 1977 Dario Argento horror classic, which range from instrumental score work and interludes to more traditional songs. “Has Ended” is the latter — a slow and quietly menacing but driving song that’s less obviously Yorke-ian than the title track, which the singer released last month.

“Luca Guadagnino’s Film ‘Suspiria’ Premiered at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend,” Yorke tweeted on Tuesday. “The music i composed for it has now become an album I’m very proud of. It will be released October 26th. http://x-l-r.co/suspiria . I hope you like it.” He will tour the U.S. later this year with a “live electronic performance.”

The “Suspiria” track listing appears in full below.

THOM YORKE
Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film)
2-CD Track Listing:

CD1
1. A Storm That Took Everything
2. The Hooks
3. Suspirium
4. Belongings Thrown in a River
5. Has Ended
6. Klemperer Walks
7. Open Again
8. Sabbath Incantation
9. The Inevitable Pull
10. Olga’s Destruction (Volk tape)
11. The conjuring of Anke
12. A light green
13. Unmade
14. The Jumps

CD2
1. Volk
2. The Universe is Indifferent
3. The Balance of Things
4. A Soft Hand Across your Face
5. Suspirium Finale
6. A Choir of One
7. Synthesizer Speaks
8. The Room of Compartments
9. An Audition
10. Voiceless Terror
11. The Epilogue

 

 

