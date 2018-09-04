Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Previews ‘Suspiria’ Soundtrack With Eerie Title Song (Listen)

Thom Yorke of Radiohead at Grant Park during Lollapalooza Music Festival on July 29, 2016, in Chicago, Illinois (Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***
CREDIT: Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE/Sipa USA

While some instrumental music has been revealed in trailers for Luca Guadagnino’s horror film “Suspiria,” Thom Yorke has released the title track from the film’s soundtrack — the Radiohead frontman’s first — which will be released October 26 on XL Recordings.

Suspiria: Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film” consists of 25 original compositions written by Yorke specifically for Guadagnino’s reimagining of the 1977 Dario Argento horror classic (read Variety’s review of the film here). The album is a mix of instrumental score work, interstitial pieces and interludes, and more traditional song structures featuring Thom’s vocals such as “Unmade,” “Has Ended” and “Suspirium,” the album’s first single featuring the melodic theme that recurs throughout the film and its score.

“Luca Guadagnino’s Film ‘Suspiria’ Premiered at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend,” Yorke tweeted on Tuesday. “The music i composed for it has now become an album I’m very proud of. It will be released October 26th. . I hope you like it.” He will tour the U.S. later this year with a “live electronic performance.”

The song recalls several slower, piano-driven Radiohead and Yorke solo tracks, but a press release emphasizes, “As scoring a horror film presented Thom with altogether new challenges and opportunities, ‘Suspiria’ stands apart from any of his other work. Piano/vocal ballads, Krautrock-esque modular synth work inspired by the film’s Berlin 1977 setting, multilayered vocals, and melodies that convey terror, longing and melancholy combine to create a chaotic yet cohesive musical spell.”

The band’s Jonny Greenwood is by now a seasoned film composer and has been nominated for an Oscar and a Grammy for his work on “Phantom Thread” and “There Will Be Blood,” respectively.

The “Suspiria” track listing appears in full below.

THOM YORKE
Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film)
2-LP Vinyl Track Listing:

A
1.     A Storm That Took Everything
2.     The Hooks
3.     Suspirium
4.     Belongings Thrown in a River
5.     Has Ended
6.     Klemperer Walks
7.     Open Again

B
1.     Sabbath Incantation
2.     The Inevitable Pull
3.     Olga’s Destruction (Volk tape)
4.     The conjuring of Anke
5.     A light green
6.     Unmade
7.     The Jumps

C
1.     Volk
2.     The Universe is Indifferent
3.     The Balance of Things
4.     A Soft Hand Across your Face
5.     Suspirium Finale

D
1.     A Choir of One
2.     Synthesizer Speaks
3.     The Room of Compartments
4.     An Audition
5.     Voiceless Terror
6.     The Epilogue

THOM YORKE
Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film)
2-CD Track Listing:

CD1
1. A Storm That Took Everything
2. The Hooks
3. Suspirium
4. Belongings Thrown in a River
5. Has Ended
6. Klemperer Walks
7. Open Again
8. Sabbath Incantation
9. The Inevitable Pull
10. Olga’s Destruction (Volk tape)
11. The conjuring of Anke
12. A light green
13. Unmade
14. The Jumps

CD2
1. Volk
2. The Universe is Indifferent
3. The Balance of Things
4. A Soft Hand Across your Face
5. Suspirium Finale
6. A Choir of One
7. Synthesizer Speaks
8. The Room of Compartments
9. An Audition
10. Voiceless Terror
11. The Epilogue

 

