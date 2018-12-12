Ventana Sur: 244 Animation Productions from Latin America To Compete at 2nd Quirino Awards

“’Crazy Rich Asians’ and ‘Black Panther’ are the two biggest movies of the year,” says Laverne Cox. “This is also the year of ‘Pose.’” Related Annecy: Quirino Awards Will Draft White Paper on Ibero-American Animation Ibermedia Boosts Animation Support Cox believes Hollywood is doing a better job at supporting and promoting diversity, but the “Orange [...]
From Dirty Harry to … dirty grandpa, Clint Eastwood certainly has a type of character that he’s comfortable playing, and “The Mule” finds him squarely in his comfort zone, appearing as a surly old horticulturalist who, at age 90, has become perhaps the most reliable drug runner for the Sinaloa cartel, evading detection for nearly [...]
244 animated works coming from Ibero-American countries will compete at the 2nd edition of the Quirino Awards – as was announced Wednesday at Buenos Aires’ Ventana Sur, in an event hosted by Animation! and the Quirino Awards. The event will take place on April 5 and 6, in Tenerife, the capital of Spain’s Canary Islands. 60 [...]
MADRID — Spain’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today the nominees for the 33rdedition of the Goya Awards, to be held at the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones in Sevilla on Feb. 2, 2019. Related Annecy: Quirino Awards Will Draft White Paper on Ibero-American Animation Ibermedia Boosts Animation Support Leading the pack [...]
In a break from his Spanish distributor of past years, Warner Bros., Pedro Almodovar has opted to release his latest film “Pain & Glory” in Spain via Sony Pictures Releasing International on March 22, 2019. Related Annecy: Quirino Awards Will Draft White Paper on Ibero-American Animation Ibermedia Boosts Animation Support “We are delighted and excited [...]
“Will & Grace” actress Megan Mullally has been selected as the host the 25th edition of the SAG Awards on Jan. 27 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Related Annecy: Quirino Awards Will Draft White Paper on Ibero-American Animation Ibermedia Boosts Animation Support Kristen Bell performed the emcee duties this year as the first-ever [...]
After getting close to pushing the long-in-development project into production, Amblin Entertainment is shutting down pre-production on Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” sources tell Variety. Related Annecy: Quirino Awards Will Draft White Paper on Ibero-American Animation Ibermedia Boosts Animation Support Sources say Sorkin is focusing on his play “To Kill a Mockingbird,” [...]