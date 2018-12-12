×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ventana Sur: 244 Animation Productions from Latin America To Compete at 2nd Quirino Awards

By

Emilio's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Quirino Awards
244 animated works coming from Ibero-American countries will compete at the 2nd edition of the Quirino Awards – as was announced Wednesday at Buenos Aires’ Ventana Sur, in an event hosted by Animation! and the Quirino Awards.
The event will take place on April 5 and 6, in Tenerife, the capital of Spain’s Canary Islands.
60 productions come from Spain, 49 from Brazil, 34 from México, 27 from Argentina, 19 from Colombia and 14 from Chile and Portugal. Costa Rica, Dominican Republic and Peru each have four; Ecuador and Uruguay three; El Salvador, Paraguay and Venezuela two; and Bolivia one. Portugal, Mexico and Brazil are the countries with a most significant increase in nominations over last year’s numbers.
From that total, 18 are features, 96 short films, 42 student films, 39 commissioned films and 33 TV-series.
The 2nd Quirino Awards will also the presentation of the first ever Ibero-American Animation White Paper – an encyclopedia and updated tool made with the aim of better exploring the artistic and industry trends in the region, boosting the sector and promote new alliances. The writing of the White Paper is divided in two phases, with the first to be presented in Tenerife.
The White Paper’s key aim is to “make a comprehensive analysis of the Ibero-American animation industry, which is booming, with an increase in co-productions, though data from the whole sector is yet to be collected,” Quirino promoter José Luis Farias explained to Variety.
Industry lobbies such as Diboos, Egeda, Icex and  Welaw back the initiative, with further support being negotiated. Farias said the White Paper will be another step forward, encouraging cooperation and co-production among Ibero-American animation industries.
The inaugural Quirinos took place in April, where the event hosted a co-production forum and an animation conference. According to the organization, more than 300 animation professionals from 20 countries attended the event, and around 350 B2B co-production meetings were held.
The best feature award went to Carlos Carrera’s “Ana & Bruno” and best series went to “Tiniest Man in the World,” by Juan Pablo Zaramella, stop-motion master.
The Quirino awards are named after Argentine filmmaker Quirino Cristiani (1896-1984), who made the first animated feature in history, “The Apostle,” in 1917. Cristiani was also the first director to create animation exclusively using cardboard cut-outs.

Popular on Variety

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

More Film

  • Laverne Cox (L) and Awkwafina (R)

    Awkwafina and Laverne Cox Talk Diversity: 'It's Not Something That's Hot This Year and Goes Away'

    “’Crazy Rich Asians’ and ‘Black Panther’ are the two biggest movies of the year,” says Laverne Cox. “This is also the year of ‘Pose.’” Related Annecy: Quirino Awards Will Draft White Paper on Ibero-American Animation Ibermedia Boosts Animation Support Cox believes Hollywood is doing a better job at supporting and promoting diversity, but the “Orange [...]

  • The Mule trailer

    Film Review: Clint Eastwood in 'The Mule'

    From Dirty Harry to … dirty grandpa, Clint Eastwood certainly has a type of character that he’s comfortable playing, and “The Mule” finds him squarely in his comfort zone, appearing as a surly old horticulturalist who, at age 90, has become perhaps the most reliable drug runner for the Sinaloa cartel, evading detection for nearly [...]

  • Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem, ‘The Realm,’

    ‘The Realm,’ ‘Champions,’ Cruz and Bardem Among Spanish Academy Goya Nominations

    MADRID — Spain’s Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today the nominees for the 33rdedition of the Goya Awards, to be held at the Palacio de Congresos y Exposiciones in Sevilla on Feb. 2, 2019. Related Annecy: Quirino Awards Will Draft White Paper on Ibero-American Animation Ibermedia Boosts Animation Support Leading the pack [...]

  • Sony Pictures to release Pedro Almodovar’s

    Sony Pictures to Release Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Pain & Glory' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In a break from his Spanish distributor of past years, Warner Bros., Pedro Almodovar has opted to release his latest film “Pain & Glory” in Spain via Sony Pictures Releasing International on March 22, 2019. Related Annecy: Quirino Awards Will Draft White Paper on Ibero-American Animation Ibermedia Boosts Animation Support “We are delighted and excited [...]

  • Megan Mullally SAG Awards

    Megan Mullally to Host 2019 SAG Awards

    “Will & Grace” actress Megan Mullally has been selected as the host the 25th edition of the SAG Awards on Jan. 27 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Related Annecy: Quirino Awards Will Draft White Paper on Ibero-American Animation Ibermedia Boosts Animation Support Kristen Bell performed the emcee duties this year as the first-ever [...]

  • Aaron Sorkin

    Aaron Sorkin's 'Trial of the Chicago 7' Put on Hold (EXCLUSIVE)

    After getting close to pushing the long-in-development project into production, Amblin Entertainment is shutting down pre-production on Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” sources tell Variety. Related Annecy: Quirino Awards Will Draft White Paper on Ibero-American Animation Ibermedia Boosts Animation Support Sources say Sorkin is focusing on his play “To Kill a Mockingbird,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad