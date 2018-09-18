Netflix Partners With Inaugural Smithsonian African American Film Festival

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture announced on Tuesday that it will partner with Netflix in preparation for its inaugural Smithsonian African American Film Festival this October. As part of the partnership, Netflix will also screen its upcoming documentary “Quincy” at the fest.

“The museum is pleased to collaborate with Netflix in order to explore important moments in the history of America through the African American lens,” said founding director Lonnie G. Bunch III. “We are pleased the first production of Netflix is a film that honors Quincy Jones, whose creativity and commitment to racial justice is an example of the best of America.”

The biannual festival, which will take place from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, will include works from both veteran and new filmmakers, alongside historic films that celebrate African American life. The fest will also feature a film competition, movie screenings from the museum’s own collection, and other national film premieres.

“Quincy” follows the life of famed musician Quincy Jones, using modern-day and archival footage to showcase his musical evolution. The documentary was directed by Jones’ own daughter Rashida Jones and is set to debut Sept. 21 on Netflix.

Tickets to the festival are available for purchase on its website.