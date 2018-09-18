Netflix Partners With Inaugural Smithsonian African American Film Festival

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Quincy Jones Archive

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture announced on Tuesday that it will partner with Netflix in preparation for its inaugural Smithsonian African American Film Festival this October. As part of the partnership, Netflix will also screen its upcoming documentary “Quincy” at the fest.

“The museum is pleased to collaborate with Netflix in order to explore important moments in the history of America through the African American lens,” said founding director Lonnie G. Bunch III. “We are pleased the first production of Netflix is a film that honors Quincy Jones, whose creativity and commitment to racial justice is an example of the best of America.”

The biannual festival, which will take place from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, will include works from both veteran and new filmmakers, alongside historic films that celebrate African American life. The fest will also feature a film competition, movie screenings from the museum’s own collection, and other national film premieres.

“Quincy” follows the life of famed musician Quincy Jones, using modern-day and archival footage to showcase his musical evolution. The documentary was directed by Jones’ own daughter Rashida Jones and is set to debut Sept. 21 on Netflix.

Tickets to the festival are available for purchase on its website.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Film

  • Netflix Partners With Smithsonian African American

    Netflix Partners With Inaugural Smithsonian African American Film Festival

    The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture announced on Tuesday that it will partner with Netflix in preparation for its inaugural Smithsonian African American Film Festival this October. As part of the partnership, Netflix will also screen its upcoming documentary “Quincy” at the fest. “The museum is pleased to collaborate with Netflix in […]

  • Deadmau5

    Deadmau5 to Make Film-Scoring Debut With Jonas Akerlund’s ‘Polar’

    The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture announced on Tuesday that it will partner with Netflix in preparation for its inaugural Smithsonian African American Film Festival this October. As part of the partnership, Netflix will also screen its upcoming documentary “Quincy” at the fest. “The museum is pleased to collaborate with Netflix in […]

  • Jack Black poses for a portrait

    Walk of Fame Honoree Jack Black Steals Scenes and Conquers Fears

    The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture announced on Tuesday that it will partner with Netflix in preparation for its inaugural Smithsonian African American Film Festival this October. As part of the partnership, Netflix will also screen its upcoming documentary “Quincy” at the fest. “The museum is pleased to collaborate with Netflix in […]

  • Egypt's Oscar Entry 'Yomeddine' Bought by

    Egypt's Oscar Entry 'Yomeddine' Bought by Strand for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture announced on Tuesday that it will partner with Netflix in preparation for its inaugural Smithsonian African American Film Festival this October. As part of the partnership, Netflix will also screen its upcoming documentary “Quincy” at the fest. “The museum is pleased to collaborate with Netflix in […]

  • Protest in New York before the

    AGC International Closes Deals in Italy, France, Australia on Michael Moore's 'Fahrenheit 11/9' (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture announced on Tuesday that it will partner with Netflix in preparation for its inaugural Smithsonian African American Film Festival this October. As part of the partnership, Netflix will also screen its upcoming documentary “Quincy” at the fest. “The museum is pleased to collaborate with Netflix in […]

  • Watergate TV Series

    'Watergate' Opening Double Exposure Investigative Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture announced on Tuesday that it will partner with Netflix in preparation for its inaugural Smithsonian African American Film Festival this October. As part of the partnership, Netflix will also screen its upcoming documentary “Quincy” at the fest. “The museum is pleased to collaborate with Netflix in […]

  • 'Birds of Passage' Open Miami Film

    'Birds of Passage' to Open Miami Film Festival's GEMS Event

    The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture announced on Tuesday that it will partner with Netflix in preparation for its inaugural Smithsonian African American Film Festival this October. As part of the partnership, Netflix will also screen its upcoming documentary “Quincy” at the fest. “The museum is pleased to collaborate with Netflix in […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad