‘A Quiet Place’ Producers Sign First-Look Deal With Paramount

“A Quiet Place” producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are launching Fully Formed Entertainment as a production company with a three-year, exclusive, first-look deal with Paramount.

The new deal goes into effect in August 2019. Michael Bay, Form, and Fuller founded the production company Platinum Dunes in 2001 and signed a first-look deal at Paramount in 2008. They have produced 18 films, which grossing more than $2.3 billion at the worldwide box office, and four television series, including Amazon’s current show “Jack Ryan.”

Along with Bay, Form and Fuller will continue as producers on the “Quiet Place” sequel and another Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, which will remain under the Platinum Dunes banner, along with the second season of “Jack Ryan.”

“Michael Bay has been our mentor for 18 years and the lessons we learned from him are the building blocks that have allowed us to create Fully Formed Entertainment,” Form and Fuller said in a statement on Friday. “Michael brought us into the Paramount family and our experience at this studio for the last 10 years has been so rewarding that we are excited to continue working with the stellar team at Paramount.”

Paramount has already dated the untitled sequel to “A Quiet Place” for May 15, 2020.

“I started Platinum Dunes with two of my closest friends in 2001,” Bay said. “Our goal was to help young directors get their start in feature films, and we’ve been incredibly successful and had a lot of fun doing it. I’ve watched as Brad and Drew have grown and matured into incredibly talented, seasoned professionals. I’ve always encouraged my partners to take on new challenges. They’ve become the best at what they do in a highly competitive genre. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I couldn’t be happier as they embark on this new chapter of their careers.”

Major Platinum Dunes releases include “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Amityville Horror House,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” “Friday the 13th,” and the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle” films.

Wyck Godfrey, president of the Motion Picture Group for Paramount Pictures, said, “Brad and Drew are a phenomenal producing team with great instincts and an impeccable work ethic. We look forward to continuing the momentum coming off ‘A Quiet Place,’ and working together to bring exciting and unexpected stories to audiences everywhere.”