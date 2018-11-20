Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema to Re-Open on Dec. 1

Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema, which was closed in January for remodeling, is re-opening on Dec. 1 with a matinee showing of “Batman Returns.”

The New Beverly will then offer a double feature that day of “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “Butch and Sundance: The Early Days.” There will also be a midnight showing of Richard Linklater’s “Dazed and Confused.”

The 300-seat revival theater, which was opened in 1929 on Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles, has been owned and operated by Tarantino since 2007. He has continued the double-feature programming format during his tenure with 35mm screenings.

The theater revealed its re-opening and December lineup on Twitter on Tuesday. Tickets are not yet on sale. There are several holiday double features including a pairing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” with “Scrooged” and “Black Christmas” with “Silent Night, Deadly Night.”

Tarantino bought the building to save the property from redevelopment and noted at the time that he had been seeing movies there since he was old enough to drive in the early 1980s.

Tarantino said in 2014 that he planned to create a bastion for films shown on celluloid film. He planned to screen films from his own personal collection of 35mm films, which includes all three Sergio Leone Westerns starring Clint Eastwood.