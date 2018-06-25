You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema Re-Opening in December

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema, which was closed in January for remodeling, is targeting a December re-opening date.

The 300-seat revival theater, which was opened in 1929 on Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles, has been owned and operated by Tarantino since 2007. He has continued the double-feature programming format during his tenure.

“We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we have been working to get a target date for the re-opening of the New Beverly Cinema,” the theater tweeted Monday. “If everything goes as planned, we are looking at a December 2018 re-opening. While we are doing a lot of behind the scenes work to upgrade the theater, rest assured when we re-open, you will find the vintage New Beverly Cinema that we all know and love.”

Tarantino bought the building to save the property from redevelopment and noted at the time that he had been seeing movies there since he was old enough to drive there in the early 1980s.

Tarantino said in 2014 that he planned to create a bastion for films shown on celluloid film. He also said that he planned to screen films from his own personal collection of 35mm films, which includes all three Sergio Leone Westerns starring Clint Eastwood.

