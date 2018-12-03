×
Queen + Adam Lambert Unveil ‘Rhapsody’ Tour for 2019 

Queen + Adam Lambert perform at United Center, Chicago, Ill. 6/19/14
CREDIT: Neal Preston

With the success of “Bohemian Rhapsody” – the Freddie Mercury/Queen film that’s on track to become the biggest grossing music biopic of all time — it’s no surprise to see that founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor will again team up with singer Adam Lambert to tour North America next year. The 23-date arena and stadium “Rhapsody” tour is set to run from mid-July through late August with an “all new concert experience,” according to the announcement. The dates appear in full below.

“We are ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle,” Taylor said. Brian May added, “This is a great opportunity.   Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever.  So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious!  Watch out, America! ”

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting December 7 at LiveNation.com at 10 a.m. local time; fan club presales will run from 10 a.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time on December 6; the tour is produced by Live Nation.

“This new show promises to be their most spectacular yet, an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of Queen’s music,” said set designer Ric Lipson of Stufish Entertainment Architects.

Lambert first shared the stage with Queen for the 2009 “American Idol” finale, and joined the group for their first tour in 2012. They have since played more than 180 shows together. The lineup is completed by Spike Edney on keyboards, Neil Fairclough on bass, and Tyler Warren on percussion.

DATE CITY VENUE
Wed Jul 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Fri Jul 12 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Sun Jul 14 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Tue Jul 16 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Fri Jul 19 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Tue Jul 23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Wed Jul 24 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sat Jul 27 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Sun Jul 28 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Tue Jul 30 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Wed Jul 31 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Sat Aug 03 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Sun Aug 04 Boston, MA Xfinity Center
Tue Aug 06 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Fri Aug 09 Chicago, IL United Center
Sat Aug 10 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Tue Aug 13 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
Thu Aug 15 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Sat Aug 17 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Sun Aug 18 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Tue Aug 20 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Thu Aug 22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Fri Aug 23 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

 

