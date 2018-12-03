Queen + Adam Lambert Unveil ‘Rhapsody’ Tour for 2019 

With the success of “Bohemian Rhapsody” – the Freddie Mercury/Queen film that’s on track to become the biggest grossing music biopic of all time — it’s no surprise to see that founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor will again team up with singer Adam Lambert to tour North America next year. The 23-date arena and stadium “Rhapsody” tour is set to run from mid-July through late August with an “all new concert experience,” according to the announcement. The dates appear in full below.

“We are ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle,” Taylor said. Brian May added, “This is a great opportunity. Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America! ”

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting December 7 at LiveNation.com at 10 a.m. local time; fan club presales will run from 10 a.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time on December 6; the tour is produced by Live Nation.

“This new show promises to be their most spectacular yet, an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of Queen’s music,” said set designer Ric Lipson of Stufish Entertainment Architects.

Lambert first shared the stage with Queen for the 2009 “American Idol” finale, and joined the group for their first tour in 2012. They have since played more than 180 shows together. The lineup is completed by Spike Edney on keyboards, Neil Fairclough on bass, and Tyler Warren on percussion.