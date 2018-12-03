Queen + Adam Lambert Unveil ‘Rhapsody’ Tour for 2019 

With the success of “Bohemian Rhapsody” – the Freddie Mercury/Queen film that’s on track to become the biggest grossing music biopic of all time — it’s no surprise to see that founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor will again team up with singer Adam Lambert to tour North America next year. The 23-date arena and stadium “Rhapsody” tour is set to run from mid-July through late August with an “all new concert experience,” according to the announcement. The dates appear in full below.
“We are ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle,” Taylor said. Brian May added, “This is a great opportunity. Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America! ”
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting December 7 at LiveNation.com at 10 a.m. local time; fan club presales will run from 10 a.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time on December 6; the tour is produced by Live Nation.
“This new show promises to be their most spectacular yet, an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of Queen’s music,” said set designer Ric Lipson of Stufish Entertainment Architects.
Lambert first shared the stage with Queen for the 2009 “American Idol” finale, and joined the group for their first tour in 2012. They have since played more than 180 shows together. The lineup is completed by Spike Edney on keyboards, Neil Fairclough on bass, and Tyler Warren on percussion.
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Wed Jul 10
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|Fri Jul 12
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacoma Dome
|Sun Jul 14
|San Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|Tue Jul 16
|Phoenix, AZ
|Talking Stick Resort Arena
|Fri Jul 19
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Forum
|Tue Jul 23
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Wed Jul 24
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|Sat Jul 27
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Sun Jul 28
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|Tue Jul 30
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|Wed Jul 31
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|Sat Aug 03
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|Sun Aug 04
|Boston, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Tue Aug 06
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Fri Aug 09
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Sat Aug 10
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Tue Aug 13
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|Thu Aug 15
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Sat Aug 17
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|BB&T Center
|Sun Aug 18
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Tue Aug 20
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|Thu Aug 22
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Fri Aug 23
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center