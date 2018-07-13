‘Quantico’s’ Josh Hopkins to Star in Thriller ‘Crown Vic’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Hopkins, best known for his role on ABC’s “Quantico,” is set to star in the film “Crown Vic” for writer/director Joel Souza. Thomas Jane is also set to star.

“Crown Vic” follows one explosive night in the life of a seasoned LAPD veteran as he takes a young cop out on patrol and shows him the brutal reality of life behind the wheel.

Hopkins plays an unhinged veteran LAPD officer running loose in Jane’s patrol zone.

Anjul Nigam is producing under his Brittany House Pictures banner along with Alec Baldwin and his El Dorado Pictures, and Gregg Bello. Maxx Tsai also produces under China-based Wudi Pictures and with Peter Toumbekis. Nigam, Tsai, and Bello recently worked together on Cuba Gooding Jr.’s directorial debut “Louisiana Caviar,” which Nigam produced, Tsai executive produced, and Bello starred in alongside Gooding and Richard Dreyfuss.

Hopkins will next be seen in a recurring role on the third season of HBO’s popular crime anthology, “True Detective.” He played FBI agent Liam O’Connor in the first season of ABC’s crime drama “Quantico,” and prior to that starred opposite Courteney Cox in the long-running comedy series “Cougar Town.”

He is represented by the Gersh Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.