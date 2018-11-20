×
‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor,’ ‘RBG’ Nab Producers Guild Documentary Nominations

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sundance Film Festival

The Producers Guild of America has selected seven nominees for its best documentary award, including box office successes “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?,” “RGB,” and “Three Identical Strangers.”

The PGA revealed the nominees on Tuesday morning. Nominations in the other categories, including theatrical motion pictures and television, will be announced on Jan. 4. The PGA Awards ceremony will take place on Jan. 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The other nominees for best producing of documentary theatrical motion pictures are “The Dawn Wall,” “Free Solo,” “Hal,” and “Into the Okavango.” The producers of the nominated films are in the process of being vetted for individual producer eligibility.

The Fred Rogers documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” has grossed $22.6 million domestically, making it the 12th-highest grosser of all time. Ruth Bader Ginsburg doc “RBG” has topped $14 million for Magnolia Pictures and “Three Identical Strangers,” which centers on the lives of triplets, has taken in more than $12 million.

Both “Free Solo” and “The Dawn Wall” center on attempts to scale El Capitan’s 3,000-foot vertical rock face at Yosemite National Park in California. National Geographic’s “Free Solo” is nearing $9 million in grosses after being released in late September, while the Orchard’s “Dawn Wall” has crossed $1 million since its Sept. 14 launch.

“Into the Okavango” was the only title among the seven PGA nominees that is not one of the 166 documentaries eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards. The film, directed by National Geographic photographer Neil Gelinas, follows a four-month journey along the titular river in southwest Africa.

