Producers Guild of America Sets 2019 Awards Show Date

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

The Producers Guild of America has set Jan. 19, 2019, as the date for its 30th annual awards show at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The PGA made the announcement Thursday. Donald De Line and Amy Pascal are returning as awards chairs for the third consecutive year.

“The PGA is honored to celebrate excellence in motion picture, television and new media productions, along with some of the living legends who shape our profession, at the 2019 Producers Guild Awards,” said Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, presidents of the PGA. “And we are grateful to Donald and Amy for once again lending their talents as producers of the awards.”

The PGA also plans to host its third annual PGA East Coast Celebration for the awards during the week of Jan. 13, 2019. The organization will announce documentary nominations on Nov. 20 and its feature and television nominations on Jan. 4.

Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy drama “The Shape of Water” won this year’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award as the top feature film for del Toro and J. Miles Dale. A pair of first-season series — “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — and “Black Mirror” took the top TV awards. The PGA, which has 8,200 members, has matched the Oscar for best picture in 20 of its 29 years.

The 91st Academy Awards will be held on Feb. 24, 2019. The Directors Guild of America has announced that the 71st annual DGA Awards will take place on Feb. 2, 2019, at the Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom. The SAG Awards will take place Jan. 27 at its usual location at the Shrine Auditorium in Downtown Los Angeles.

