Producers Guild of America Sets 2020 Awards Show Date

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Kerry Washington and Eva LongoriaProducers Guild Awards, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Jan 2018
CREDIT: Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The Producers Guild of America has set Jan. 18, 2020, as the date for its 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards, to be presented at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

The PGA made the announcement Monday, less than three weeks after leaders of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved the 2020 Oscars ceremonies forward two weeks to Feb. 9. Variety reported on Aug. 8 that the AMPAS announcement — which included the creation of a controversial “best popular film” awards category and limiting the telecast to three hours — came in response to declining ratings and concerns that viewers had become fatigued by the ever-increasing number of televised awards shows.

The PGA’s move makes it the first awards show to set a date for 2020. The event was on the same weekend this year on Jan. 20 and it announced in June that it had staked out Jan. 19, 2019 for its next show.

Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy drama “The Shape of Water” won this year’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award as the top feature film for del Toro and J. Miles Dale. A pair of first-season series — “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — and “Black Mirror” took the top TV awards. The PGA, which has 8,200 members, has matched the Oscar for best picture in 20 of its 29 years.

