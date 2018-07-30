Priyanka Chopra to Star Opposite Chris Pratt in ‘Cowboy Ninja Viking’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Priyanka Chopra
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra is in talks to join Universal’s adaptation of “Cowboy Ninja Viking” starring Chris Pratt.

The role was one of the more highly coveted in town and Chopra beat out a slew of talent after a chemistry test with Pratt went extremely well.

The film is based on the Image Comics graphic novel by A.J. Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo. It was adapted by Dan Mazeau (“Wrath of the Titans”) and Ryan Engle (“The Commuter”). Craig Mazin wrote an earlier draft of the screenplay with an original version by “Deadpool” writers Paul Wernick and Everett David Reese.

The novel revolves around an assassin who manifests the toughest skills of three different personas: a cowboy, a ninja, and a viking.

Entertainment 360 — the production arm of Management 360 — Mark Gordon via the Mark Gordon Company, Michael De Luca for Michael De Luca Productions, and Pratt will produce. VP of production Sara Scott will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

The movie hits theaters on June 28, 2019.

Chopra is coming off her final season of the ABC series “Quantico” and most recently appeared in the drama “A Kid Like Jake.” She can next be seen in the New Line comedy “Isn’t It Romantic” opposite Rebel Wilson. She is repped by WME and Grubman Shire & Meiselas.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra to Star Opposite Chris Pratt in 'Cowboy Ninja Viking'

    Priyanka Chopra is in talks to join Universal’s adaptation of “Cowboy Ninja Viking” starring Chris Pratt. The role was one of the more highly coveted in town and Chopra beat out a slew of talent after a chemistry test with Pratt went extremely well. The film is based on the Image Comics graphic novel by […]

  • Jordan Peele

    Jordan Peele's Next Movie 'Us' Rounds Out Cast

    Priyanka Chopra is in talks to join Universal’s adaptation of “Cowboy Ninja Viking” starring Chris Pratt. The role was one of the more highly coveted in town and Chopra beat out a slew of talent after a chemistry test with Pratt went extremely well. The film is based on the Image Comics graphic novel by […]

  • Florence Pugh

    Florence Pugh Lands Female Lead in 'Hereditary' Director Ari Aster's Next Film

    Priyanka Chopra is in talks to join Universal’s adaptation of “Cowboy Ninja Viking” starring Chris Pratt. The role was one of the more highly coveted in town and Chopra beat out a slew of talent after a chemistry test with Pratt went extremely well. The film is based on the Image Comics graphic novel by […]

  • The entrance to the Sony Pictures

    Sony Taps Erik Moreno to Suss Out Merger and Acquisition Opportunities

    Priyanka Chopra is in talks to join Universal’s adaptation of “Cowboy Ninja Viking” starring Chris Pratt. The role was one of the more highly coveted in town and Chopra beat out a slew of talent after a chemistry test with Pratt went extremely well. The film is based on the Image Comics graphic novel by […]

  • James Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy

    'Guardians of the Galaxy' Cast Says It 'Fully Supports' James Gunn

    Priyanka Chopra is in talks to join Universal’s adaptation of “Cowboy Ninja Viking” starring Chris Pratt. The role was one of the more highly coveted in town and Chopra beat out a slew of talent after a chemistry test with Pratt went extremely well. The film is based on the Image Comics graphic novel by […]

  • Mowgli Trailer

    'Mowgli's' Sale to Netflix Signals Changing Times

    Priyanka Chopra is in talks to join Universal’s adaptation of “Cowboy Ninja Viking” starring Chris Pratt. The role was one of the more highly coveted in town and Chopra beat out a slew of talent after a chemistry test with Pratt went extremely well. The film is based on the Image Comics graphic novel by […]

  • Left to right: Henry Cavill as

    Korea Box Office: 'Mission: Impossible' Beats 'Wolf Brigade'

    Priyanka Chopra is in talks to join Universal’s adaptation of “Cowboy Ninja Viking” starring Chris Pratt. The role was one of the more highly coveted in town and Chopra beat out a slew of talent after a chemistry test with Pratt went extremely well. The film is based on the Image Comics graphic novel by […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad