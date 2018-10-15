BTS Announce Premiere Date for ‘Burn the Stage: The Movie’

BTS is moving from the concert stage to the big screen in its first feature film, set to premiere Nov. 15.

“Burn the Stage: The Movie” follows the Korean boy band during their 2017 “Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings” tour, which drew more than 550,000 fans across 40 concerts and 19 cities. Built from a YouTube series of the same name, the film will also feature live performance footage and behind-the-scenes glimpses alongside new interviews with band members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

After rising to international fame in 2016, BTS – Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene” – has undertaken two world tours and dropped two successful albums, including “Love Yourself: Tear,” which became the first K-Pop album to reach number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The single, “Fake Love,” peaked at No. 10 in June.

The band also launched its “Love Yourself” world tour this year, during which they became the first Korean artists to perform at New York’s Citi Field Stadium. Additional dates for the tour were also announced, which include more than 40 concerts across 20 cities worldwide.

Directed by Park Jun Soo, “Burn the Stage: The Movie will see a limited release in participating theaters, with tickets available for purchase Oct. 22 on the film’s website.

The group wrapped a North American tour earlier this month and is currently on the road in Europe before moving to Asia.