×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Box Office: ‘Possession of Hannah Grace’ Materializes $625,000 on Thursday Night

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Megan (Shay Mitchell) realizes that something is not right in Hanna Grace's cadaver drawer in Screen Gems' THE POSSESSION OF HANNAH GRACE.
CREDIT: Claire Folger

The Possession of Hannah Grace” materialized with $625,000 at 1,866 North American locations on Thursday night.

Sony’s supernatural horror film, the weekend’s only nationwide opening, is set to debut at 2,065 sites, with the studio anticipating a three-day performance of about $3 million. The sophomore weekend of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is pegged to take the top spot, with “Creed II,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” and “The Grinch” battling for second place.

Sony’s Screen Gems is distributing “The Possession of Hannah Grace,” which stars Shay Mitchell as a troubled ex-cop who takes the graveyard shift in a morgue and discovers a body that may be possessed by a ruthless demonic force. Kirby Johnson, Stana Katic, Grey Damon, and Nick Thune also star, with Diederik Van Rooijen directing from a script by Brian Sieve. “Hannah Grace,” which carries a $10 million price tag, is produced by Broken Road.

Disney’s animated comedy “Ralph Breaks the Internet” should repeat as the domestic box office leader with somewhere around $25 million to $30 million. The sequel has reeled in nearly $92 million in its first eight days through Wednesday.

Related

MGM-New Line’s “Creed II” will probably make between $15 million to $20 million. The eighth installment of the Rocky franchise has passed $62 million domestically in its first eight days.

Warner Bros.’ third weekend of its tentpole sequel “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and Universal’s fourth frame of the animated holiday comedy “The Grinch” should continue to see solid business. “Grindelwald” has grossed $121 million in its first 13 days and “The Grinch” has hauled $184 million in 20 days.

Overall domestic moviegoing for 2018 has rebounded sharply from last year’s decline, with records set for February, April, June, and October. As of Nov. 28, grosses had reached $10.73 billion, up 9.8%, according to comScore.

“In the wake of the biggest Thanksgiving weekend ever, it’s big business as usual, as a single wide opener joins the hit parade with just a month left in the biggest box office year ever as moviegoers happily deal with the conundrum of which great film to choose during this very crowded holiday blockbuster and awards season,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with comScore.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • Megan (Shay Mitchell) realizes that something

    Box Office: 'Possession of Hannah Grace' Materializes $625,000 on Thursday Night

    “The Possession of Hannah Grace” materialized with $625,000 at 1,866 North American locations on Thursday night. Sony’s supernatural horror film, the weekend’s only nationwide opening, is set to debut at 2,065 sites, with the studio anticipating a three-day performance of about $3 million. The sophomore weekend of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is pegged to take […]

  • Ghostbox Cowboy

    Film Review: 'Ghostbox Cowboy'

    “The Possession of Hannah Grace” materialized with $625,000 at 1,866 North American locations on Thursday night. Sony’s supernatural horror film, the weekend’s only nationwide opening, is set to debut at 2,065 sites, with the studio anticipating a three-day performance of about $3 million. The sophomore weekend of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is pegged to take […]

  • Lynne Ramsay'A Beautiful Day' film photocall,

    Lynne Ramsay Writing an ‘Epic Environmental Horror’

    “The Possession of Hannah Grace” materialized with $625,000 at 1,866 North American locations on Thursday night. Sony’s supernatural horror film, the weekend’s only nationwide opening, is set to debut at 2,065 sites, with the studio anticipating a three-day performance of about $3 million. The sophomore weekend of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is pegged to take […]

  • My Dinner With Herve

    Why 'My Dinner With Hervé' Is an Important Step for Representation (Guest Column)

    “The Possession of Hannah Grace” materialized with $625,000 at 1,866 North American locations on Thursday night. Sony’s supernatural horror film, the weekend’s only nationwide opening, is set to debut at 2,065 sites, with the studio anticipating a three-day performance of about $3 million. The sophomore weekend of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is pegged to take […]

  • 'A Twelve-Year Night,' Uruguay's Oscar Candidate,

    'A Twelve-Year Night,' Uruguay's Oscar Candidate, Wins Top Prize in Cairo

    “The Possession of Hannah Grace” materialized with $625,000 at 1,866 North American locations on Thursday night. Sony’s supernatural horror film, the weekend’s only nationwide opening, is set to debut at 2,065 sites, with the studio anticipating a three-day performance of about $3 million. The sophomore weekend of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is pegged to take […]

  • Marrakech's 11th Continent Challenges Stereotypes

    Marrakech's 11th Continent Challenges Stereotypes

    “The Possession of Hannah Grace” materialized with $625,000 at 1,866 North American locations on Thursday night. Sony’s supernatural horror film, the weekend’s only nationwide opening, is set to debut at 2,065 sites, with the studio anticipating a three-day performance of about $3 million. The sophomore weekend of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is pegged to take […]

  • beast movie Roadside Attractions

    Brits Defy Brexit Blues With International Perspective

    “The Possession of Hannah Grace” materialized with $625,000 at 1,866 North American locations on Thursday night. Sony’s supernatural horror film, the weekend’s only nationwide opening, is set to debut at 2,065 sites, with the studio anticipating a three-day performance of about $3 million. The sophomore weekend of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” is pegged to take […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad