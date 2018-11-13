Playboy Backtracks, Says Some of Ennio Morricone’s Quotes ‘Reproduced Incorrectly’

A day after saying it stood by the story, Playboy in Germany said Tuesday that its published interview with Ennio Morricone had “reproduced incorrectly” some of the quotes attributed to the legendary Italian composer.

The magazine did not specify whether the incorrect quotes included comments in which Morricone appeared to disparage Quentin Tarantino as “a cretin” who produced subpar films. But it was those alleged remarks that caused a stir over the weekend and prompted a swift denunciation by Morricone, who said that he had not made them.

“Up to now, we have considered the freelancer [Marcel Anders] who conducted the Ennio Morricone interview on our behalf to be a renowned print and radio journalist,” German Playboy editor-in-chief Florian Boitin said in a statement.” In the past, we have had no reason to doubt his journalistic integrity and skills. Based on the information now at our disposal, we must unfortunately assume that the words spoken in the interview have, in part, been reproduced incorrectly. We would like to express our regret should Mr. Morricone have been portrayed in a false light. We are working to clarify this matter and are exploring legal measures.“

