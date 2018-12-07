‘Plastic Man’ Movie in Development at Warner Bros., DC

Warner Bros. and DC Films are in early development on “Plastic Man,” a movie based on DC Comics’ quirky character who debuted in 1941.

Amanda Idoko, who wrote the upcoming Allison Janney-Laura Dern-starrer “Breaking News in Yuba County,” has been hired to write “Plastic Man.” Bob Shaye, the co-founder of New Line Cinema, will executive produce. No director is currently attached to the pic.

“Plastic Man,” created by Jack Cole for Quality Comics, is able to transform himself into any shape. An orphan forced to live on the streets, he turned to a life of crime, was shot during a heist, and was exposed to an unknown chemical liquid that gave his body the properties of rubber, allowing him to stretch, bounce, and mold himself into any shape. Thanks to a monk who tended to him while he was shot, he turned to law and order, and began capturing criminals as Plastic Man — clad in a red and yellow rubber costume.

DC Comics acquired the character in 1956 and began incorporating Plastic Man into the DC Universe. He starred in the Saturday morning cartoon “The Plastic Man Comedy/Adventure Show” from 1979 to 1981, and was a recurring character on “Batman: The Brave and the Bold” from 2008 to 2011.

DC’s film production president Walter Hamada and Chantal Nong are overseeing the movie for the studio.

Idoko’s credits include the ABC series “The Mayor.” She is repped by WME.

