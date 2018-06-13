Poll: Which Pixar Movie Should Get a Sequel?

Fourteen years after “The Incredibles” released, we’re finally getting caught back up with the Parr family.

“The Incredibles 2” hits theaters this weekend, picking up right where the first movie left off. It’s the latest in a string of sequels that have come from Disney/Pixar, banking on the success — and nostalgia — of the original movies.

Pixar released its first sequel back in 1999, debuting “Toy Story 2” after the original became a massive hit in 1995. Fans had to wait a little longer for the third installment, though; it opened “Toy Story 3” more than a decade later, in 2010. The studio is currently working on a fourth movie in the series as well.

“Toy Story” isn’t the only film to get the sequel treatment at the studio. It’s made a franchise out of “Cars,” which spawned two sequels and a spinoff film, “Planes.” “Finding Nemo” brought back Ellen DeGeneres in 2016 for “Finding Dory,” and “Monsters University” found the creatures from “Monsters, Inc.” on a college campus.

Pixar hasn't just been releasing sequels, however. In recent years, it's unveiled original movies like "Inside Out" and "Coco" that could also score sequels.