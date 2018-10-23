‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Reboot Being Explored by Disney With ‘Deadpool’ Writers

Disney is exploring a sixth iteration of its “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise and has met with the “Deadpool” writing team of Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick about the pic, a source tells Variety.

Disney has no comment and no deal is in place yet. The five previous “Pirates” movies hauled $1.5 billion domestically and $3.07 billion internationally, with the North American market representing a progressively smaller share. The domestic total for 2017’s “Dead Men Tell No Tales” hit $172 million, while foreign markets delivered $622 million.

All five films have grossed more than $650 million worldwide, with “Dead Man’s Chest” and “On Stranger Tides” both topping the $1 billion mark.

“Dead Men Tell No Tales” centered on Johnny Depp’s swashbuckling Jack Sparrow battling deadly ghost sailors, led by the Javier Bardem’s Captain Salazar. Kaya Scodelario and Brenton Thwaites joined the cast, with Orlando Bloom returning as Will Turner and Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa. Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg, who teamed on “Kon-Tiki,” directed the movie, with Jerry Bruckheimer producing.

Reese and Wernick wrote both “Deadpool” movies, with Ryan Reynolds joining them on the “Deadpool 2” script. They also penned “Life,” “G.I. Joe: Retaliation,” and both “Zombieland” pics. They are repped by WME.

