Pinstripe Productions Formed, Dito Montiel Signed for First Film

Dave McNary

Dito Montiel
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Feature film veterans Robert Molloy, Kristian Krempel, and Joseph Restaino have formed Florida-based Pinstripe Productions and hired Dito Montiel to direct the company’s first project.

The company takes its name from Molloy’s affiliation with the New York Yankees baseball team as the grandson of longtime owner George Steinbrenner. The sons, Harold and Hank Steinbrenner, inherited the team, sometimes known as the Pinstripers. Molloy, the son of Jessica Steinbrenner, began working with the team when he was in his teens.

Montiel is best known for his memoir and directing its film adaptation, “A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints,” which starred Shia LaBeouf, Channing Tatum, and Robert Downey Jr. and won him a best director award at the Sundance Film Festival in 2006. His other credits include “Fighting” with Tatum and Terrence Howard, “Empire State” with Dwayne Johnson and Liam Hemsworth, and “The Son of No One” starring Tatum, Al Pacino, and Katie Holmes.

Molloy’s first film, the live-action “The Little Mermaid,” will open theatrically on Aug. 17 in partnership with AMC Theaters. The film stars William Moseley, Poppy Drayton, Gina Gershon, and Shirley MacLaine.

“I am excited to be involved in this new partnership with talented people that continue to make art that will last a lifetime,” Molloy said. “My first experience on ‘The Little Mermaid’ was a very gratifying and humbling one.”

Krempel is the president at FX Group and has worked for more than 25 years as a marketing executive, brand ambassador, and strategic partnership executive. Clients have included the Grammy Awards, NFL, MLB, and ESPN. He’s a special adviser to Film Florida.

Restaino is a partner at Character Brigade with producing credits including “Apple of My Eye,” “Albion: The Enchanted Stallion,” “The Pretenders,” “Sex Ed,” and the upcoming “Killroy Was Here,” directed by Kevin Smith.

