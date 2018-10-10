You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pierre Morel to Direct French Prison Escape Movie

Dave McNary

Pierre Morel
CREDIT: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

French director Pierre Morel has come on board an untitled movie project about notorious French gangster and jailbreaker Rédoine Faïd.

Condé Nast Entertainment and Sentient Entertainment are producing the project, based on Julie Miller’s Vanity Fair story “How Hollywood Inspired France’s Most Daring Prison Escape.”

Faïd had been on the lam for three month after a daring helicopter escape from a penitentiary in July before he was re-captured last week. Faïd has an obsession with Hollywood films, which has inspired his career of armed robberies and breakouts from prison and led to him being called “The Jailbreak King.”

In 2013, Faïd was on the run for more than a month after he broke out of the Sequedin prison, using explosives to blast through five prison doors, holding four prison wardens hostage during the escape and employing the use of a getaway car, which he burned in Lille and left in another vehicle.

The film’s producers are Renee Tab and Chris Tuffin of Sentient Entertainment and Jeremy Steckler of Condé Nast Entertainment.

Morel’s credits include “District 13,” “Taken,” “From Paris With Love,” “The Gunman,” and Jennifer Garner’s “Peppermint.” He is repped by UTA and Sentient. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

