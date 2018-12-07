×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rungano Nyoni Win Women in Film & TV U.K. Awards

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Phoebe Waller Bridge Rungano Nyoni
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has won the top writing award and Rungano Nyoni the newcomer accolade from influential British industry organization Women in Film & TV. Actress Juliet Stevenson, whose numerous film credits include “Truly, Madly, Deeply” and “Bend it Like Beckham,” will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at a ceremony Friday.

Waller-Bridge broke out with 2016’s “Fleabag” and this year’s cat-and-mouse drama “Killing Eve.” Nyoni is the director of “I Am Not a Witch,” a freshman feature-length film that is Britain’s submission for next year’s foreign-language Oscar.

Jameela Jamil won WFTV’s award for achievement of the year. The former presenter stars in U.S. sitcom “The Good Place” and has actively campaigned on body-image issues.

American-born documentary filmmaker and producer Norma Percy picked up the award for contribution to the medium for her work on factual projects including “Inside Obama’s White House.” The factual category was won by Deeyah Khan, the founder of Fuuse, which specializes in projects with women, minorities, and kids raised in cultures different from those of their parents.

Related

“Sifting through the huge numbers of nominations for our awards, it quickly becomes apparent just how many extraordinarily talented women there are working in film and TV today,” said WFTV chair Liz Tucker. She added that she hoped the winners’ achievements “will give inspiration across the industry to all women battling to make a difference.”

WFTV has members from across the film, TV, and media business. It has been a prominent voice for women in the industry, notably in the past year as the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements gained ground.

“One of the most striking aspects of our unique awards is the huge diversity of our winners,” said Ade Rawcliffe, a WFTV board member and head of diversity for ITV commissioning. “What our annual  awards ceremony clearly shows is the huge achievements women from all backgrounds can make when they are given the right opportunities.”

The winners of the 2018 Women in Film & Television awards:

The Barclays Business Award

Lucy Ainsworth Taylor, Angela Barson (BlueBolt)

The Technicolor Creative Technology Award

Selina MacArthur

The Panalux Craft Award

Eunice Huthart

The ENVY Producer Award

Gill Isles

The EIKON Presenter Award

Sandi Toksvig

The Film Finances Project Management Award

Arabella Gilbert

The Netflix New Talent Award

Rungano Nyoni

The ITV Studios Achievement of the Year Award

Jameela Jamil

The Deluxe Director Award

Hettie Macdonald

The Screen Skills Writing Award

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The Pinewood Studios Best Performance Award

Nicola Walker

The BBC News and Factual Award

Deeyah Khan   

The Argonon Contribution to the Medium Award

Norma Percy

The EON Productions Lifetime Achievement Award

Juliet Stevenson

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Phoebe Waller Bridge Rungano Nyoni

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rungano Nyoni Win Women in Film & TV U.K. Awards

    Phoebe Waller-Bridge has won the top writing award and Rungano Nyoni the newcomer accolade from influential British industry organization Women in Film & TV. Actress Juliet Stevenson, whose numerous film credits include “Truly, Madly, Deeply” and “Bend it Like Beckham,” will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at a ceremony Friday. Waller-Bridge broke out with [...]

  • Ted Sarandos

    Netflix's Ted Sarandos: Viewers Will Love 'Roma' on Their Phones

    Rumors of Ted Sarandos’ feud with movie theater owners are greatly exaggerated, according to Netflix’s chief content officer. As he told the crowd Thursday at Variety‘s annual Dealmakers breakfast at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, he can often be found at his local multiplex, redeeming tickets he bought himself. “Who I never run into [...]

  • Nadine Labaki (Director, Co-Writer)New York Special

    'Capernaum' Director Nadine Labaki Responds to Globes Nomination

    Marking the first-ever nod for the Lebanese filmmaker and only the second for her home country, “Capernaum” director Nadine Labaki didn’t have much time to celebrate when she learned of her film’s Golden Globe nomination for foreign-language picture on Thursday. “I haven’t been able to talk with a lot people because we had interviews all [...]

  • The Bureau French TV Show

    'The Bureau' Director Laila Marrakchi Unveils New Feature Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

    High-profile Paris-based Moroccan filmmaker Laila Marrakchi (“Rock the Casbah,” “Marock”) is partnering up with Backup Films (“Donnybrook”) and Alexandre Aja (“The Hills Have Eyes”) on “My Sister Lives on the Mantelpiece,” her long-gestating English-language project based on Annabel Pitcher’s bestselling novel. The book has been translated into more than 20 languages and has earned many [...]

  • Thailand’s Yongyoot Thongkongtoon Talks ‘Bad Genius’

    Thailand’s Yongyoot Thongkongtoon on ‘Bad Genius’ and Digital Disruption

    Yongyoot Thongkongtoon, the Thai film director who enjoys a cult international following, says the film industry in his native Thailand is not in healthy condition. His critique emerged this week as part of a freewheeling in-conversation event at the Singapore International Film Festival. “In Thailand, in terms of the movie business, it is not healthy [...]

  • Globes Embrace Jason Blum Projects

    Jason Blum Earns Golden Globe Nods for 'BlacKkKlansman,' 'Sharp Objects'

    Jason Blum scored at the Golden Globe nominations on Thursday. The super producer’s projects picked up seven nominations, including a best motion picture, drama nod for “BlacKkKlansman” and a best limited series nod for HBO’s “Sharp Objects.” “It’s been a great morning for us,” Blum told Variety. “At Blumhouse, we focus on making relevant stories that [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad