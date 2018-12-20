×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Peter Masterson, Co-Writer of ‘Best Little Whorehouse,’ Dies at 84

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peter Masterson Dead
CREDIT: Columbia/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Peter Masterson, director of the movie “A Trip to Bountiful” and co-writer of the musical “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” died Tuesday at his home in Kinderhook, N.Y. He was 84.

Masterson’s son, also named Peter, told the Associated Press that his father died from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Masterson, a native of Houston, had a wide-ranging career as an actor, director, and writer. He and Larry L. King wrote the book for “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” which opened on Broadway in 1978. His wife, Carlin Glynn, starred as Mona Stangley in the play and won a Tony Award. Masterson also directed that production with Tommy Tune and was nominated for two Tonys and a Drama Desk Award.

Survivors include his wife and his daughter, actress Mary Stuart Masterson. The Mastersons starred in the 1975 movie “The Stepford Wives” as the Walter Eberhart character and his 8-year-old daughter, Kim.

Masterson made his feature directorial debut with 1985’s “The Trip to Bountiful,” adapted from the play by his cousin Horton Foote, who wrote the screenplay. Geraldine Page received the best actress Academy Award for her performance in the movie.

Masterson also had a key role in William Friedkin’s 1973 horror movie “The Exorcist” as Dr. Barringer, the clinic director who suggests an exorcism to cure Linda Blair’s Regan MacNeil character of possession by the devil.

Masterson acted in 1967’s best picture winner “In the Heat of the Night” and starred on Broadway during the 1960s in “Marathon ’33,” “The Trial of Lee Harvey Oswald,” and “The Great White Hope.” His feature directing credits include “Full Moon in Blue Water,” “Night Game,” “Convicts,” “The Only Thrill,” and “Whiskey School.” He also directed Mary Stuart Masterson in the Showtime TV movie “Lily Dale.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

More Film

  • Christine Simmons

    Academy Hires L.A. Sparks President Christine Simmons as COO

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has named sports executive Christine Simmons its new chief operating officer — a post that has been unfilled for the past five years. Simmons, president and COO of the Los Angeles Sparks, will assume her new role in January and report directly to AMPAS CEO Dawn Hudson. [...]

  • Peter Masterson Dead

    Peter Masterson, Co-Writer of 'Best Little Whorehouse,' Dies at 84

    Peter Masterson, director of the movie “A Trip to Bountiful” and co-writer of the musical “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” died Tuesday at his home in Kinderhook, N.Y. He was 84. Masterson’s son, also named Peter, told the Associated Press that his father died from complications of Parkinson’s disease. Masterson, a native of Houston, [...]

  • M-Appeal Closes Deals on 'The Third

    M-Appeal Closes Deals on 'The Third Wife,' 'Working Woman,' 'The Daughters of Fire' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based M-Appeal has closed a flurry of deals across its slate, including Ash Mayfair’s “The Third Wife” and Michal Aviad’s “Working Woman,” which were launched at Toronto. “The Third Wife” sold to Potential Films for Australia/New Zealand and Crest International for Japan. Potential Films is planning a theatrical release next summer, while Crest International plans [...]

  • EDITORIAL USE ONLY AUSTRALIA AND NEW

    Jane Fonda Selected for Producers Guild's Stanley Kramer Award

    Jane Fonda has been selected as the 2019 recipient of the Producers Guild of America’s Stanley Kramer Award for her activism and philanthropic work. The award was established in 2002 and honors a production, producer or other individuals whose achievement or contribution illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues. Fonda will be presented [...]

  • Mary Poppins Returns

    Box Office: 'Mary Poppins Returns' Pockets $4.8 Million on Opening Day

    “Mary Poppins Returns” is off to a magical start, earning $4.8 million from 3,900 theaters on its first day of release. Emily Blunt stars as the magical nanny in the sequel, which is expected to make around $55 million during the Wednesday to Sunday frame and a $75 million domestic haul by Christmas Day. December [...]

  • blumhouse Productions Logo

    Netflix's Karen Barragan Joins Blumhouse as Marketing and Communications Chief

    Karen Barragan, who spent the last six years at Netflix as the VP for original series publicity, is joining Blumhouse in January as the head of marketing and communications. She will oversee both the film and TV divisions at Blumhouse, the wildly successful production company behind such hits as “Get Out,” “Insidious” and HBO’s “Sharp [...]

  • Harvey Weinstein, left, arrives at New

    Judge Refuses to Dismiss Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Case

    A sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein will proceed to trial after a New York judge denied a motion to dismiss the charges brought by the indie film mogul’s lawyers. Justice James Burke found that prosecutors did not mislead the grand jury. Weinstein’s lead attorney, Ben Brafman, claimed that the D.A.’s office and the police [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad