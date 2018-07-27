Peter Dinklage Attached to Star in ‘Rumpelstiltskin’ at Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Peter Dinklage
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

With his “Game of Thrones” days coming to an end, Peter Dinklage now has his eye on a classic fairytale character.

Sources tell Variety that Sony is in development on “Rumpelstiltskin” with Dinklage attached to star and produce.

Patrick Ness has been brought on to pen the script with Karen Rosenfelt, Circle of Confusion’s Matt Smith and David Alpert, David Ginsberg, and Josh Weinstock also producing.

Sources say the film is still in deep development and would not be Dinklage’s next project after “Game of Thrones” ends. They add, however, that it is a priority for the actor and studio.

Plot details are being kept under wraps aside from the film focusing on the mythical character that Dinklage would play. The character first appeared in a Brothers Grimm tale and follows a miller who lies to the king, telling him that his daughter can spin straw into gold. The king calls for the girl, shuts her in a tower room filled with straw and a spinning wheel, and demands she spin the straw into gold by morning or he will cut off her head. When she has given up all hope, an imp-like creature, a.k.a. Rumpelstiltskin, appears in the room and spins the straw into gold in return for her necklace.

Related

Though the return is good in the short term, Rumpelstiltskin’s motives lie in the long term and end up costing the girl more than she could have bargained for.

There have been many variations of the story over time and, most recently, the character has played a major role on ABC’s long-running series “Once Upon a Time” with Robert Carlyle playing the character.

It’s unknown if the story will be set in modern times or its original setting.

Ness is best known as the author of recent best-sellers like “Chaos Walking” and “A Monster Calls,” both of which he adapted for the screen. He is repped by CAA, Behr Abramson Levy, and Michelle Kass Associates in the U.K.

Dinklage recently hit a new milestone by recording his seventh Emmy nomination for “Game of Thrones,” the most nominations for any actor for playing the same character.

On the film side, Dinklage was most recently seen in the Oscar-nominated “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and the box office hit “Avengers: Infinity War.” He can be seen next in the HBO Films pic “My Dinner With Herve.”

He is also attached to star in the dark comedy “O’Lucky Day.” He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Film

  • International Newswire: Telco Convergence, UK B.O.,

    International Newswire: Convergence, a Dangerous Liaison

    With his “Game of Thrones” days coming to an end, Peter Dinklage now has his eye on a classic fairytale character. Sources tell Variety that Sony is in development on “Rumpelstiltskin” with Dinklage attached to star and produce. Patrick Ness has been brought on to pen the script with Karen Rosenfelt, Circle of Confusion’s Matt […]

  • Peter Dinklage

    Peter Dinklage Attached to Star in 'Rumpelstiltskin' at Sony (EXCLUSIVE)

    With his “Game of Thrones” days coming to an end, Peter Dinklage now has his eye on a classic fairytale character. Sources tell Variety that Sony is in development on “Rumpelstiltskin” with Dinklage attached to star and produce. Patrick Ness has been brought on to pen the script with Karen Rosenfelt, Circle of Confusion’s Matt […]

  • Mowgli Trailer

    Netflix Nabs Andy Serkis' 'Mowgli' From Warner Bros.

    With his “Game of Thrones” days coming to an end, Peter Dinklage now has his eye on a classic fairytale character. Sources tell Variety that Sony is in development on “Rumpelstiltskin” with Dinklage attached to star and produce. Patrick Ness has been brought on to pen the script with Karen Rosenfelt, Circle of Confusion’s Matt […]

  • 'Skyscraper' Actor Chin Han on His

    'Skyscraper' Actor Chin Han Looks Back on His First Hollywood Film Role

    With his “Game of Thrones” days coming to an end, Peter Dinklage now has his eye on a classic fairytale character. Sources tell Variety that Sony is in development on “Rumpelstiltskin” with Dinklage attached to star and produce. Patrick Ness has been brought on to pen the script with Karen Rosenfelt, Circle of Confusion’s Matt […]

  • Steven Zaillian

    Steven Zaillian Developing Anthrax Attacks Movie 'Mirage Man'

    With his “Game of Thrones” days coming to an end, Peter Dinklage now has his eye on a classic fairytale character. Sources tell Variety that Sony is in development on “Rumpelstiltskin” with Dinklage attached to star and produce. Patrick Ness has been brought on to pen the script with Karen Rosenfelt, Circle of Confusion’s Matt […]

  • Rick Famuyiwa

    Disney Developing African Princess Fairytale Movie 'Sade'

    With his “Game of Thrones” days coming to an end, Peter Dinklage now has his eye on a classic fairytale character. Sources tell Variety that Sony is in development on “Rumpelstiltskin” with Dinklage attached to star and produce. Patrick Ness has been brought on to pen the script with Karen Rosenfelt, Circle of Confusion’s Matt […]

  • 'Luz' Review

    Fantasia Film Review: 'Luz'

    With his “Game of Thrones” days coming to an end, Peter Dinklage now has his eye on a classic fairytale character. Sources tell Variety that Sony is in development on “Rumpelstiltskin” with Dinklage attached to star and produce. Patrick Ness has been brought on to pen the script with Karen Rosenfelt, Circle of Confusion’s Matt […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad