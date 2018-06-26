Pete Davidson to Star in Coming-of-Age Drama ‘Big Time Adolescence’

Dave McNary

Pete DavidsonMTV Video Music Awards, Press Room, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Aug 2017
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson is set to star in American High’s upcoming drama, “Big Time Adolescence.”

The feature will be the directorial debut of Jason Orley, who is helming from his own screenplay. The script was included on the 2014 Black List.

Will Phelps, Glen Trotiner, Mason Novick, and Jeremy Garelick are producing the movie, which will begin shooting in July. It is the fourth feature from American High, a newly formed partnership between Garelick and Mickey Liddell’s LD Entertainment.

“Big Time Adolescence” tells the story of a teenage boy coming of age in his dull suburban town under the destructive guidance of his best friend, a charismatic college dropout (played by Davidson). The other cast members include Griffin Gluck, Sydney Sweeney, Machine Gun Kelly, Thomas Barbusca, Emily Arlook, and Oona Lawrence.

“This is a story I’ve wanted to tell for a very long time, and I am so unbelievably grateful to the team at American High for giving me the chance to bring it to life,” said Orley. “I also couldn’t think of a better partner than Pete Davidson to lead our incredible cast.”

Davidson has been a featured player on “Saturday Night Live” since 2014. He has also been featured in “Trainwreck” and the recent Netflix feature “Set It Up.”

  • David Lynch

    David Lynch Responds to Backlash and Tells Trump: 'You Are Causing Suffering and Division'

  • Pete DavidsonMTV Video Music Awards, Press

    Pete Davidson to Star in Coming-of-Age Drama 'Big Time Adolescence'

  • Lionsgate Hires New Worldwide Marketing Head

    Damon Wolf Hired as Lionsgate's Head of Worldwide Marketing

  • Peyton Reed

    Peyton Reed on the Wasp's 'Approach to Being a Hero' in 'Ant-Man' Sequel

  • The Predator trailer

    'The Predator' Returns to Conquer Earth in Bloody New Trailer

  • Regine Hatchondo Appointed Managing Director of

    Regine Hatchondo Appointed Managing Director of Arte France

  • Mark Wahlberg, Peter Berg'The State of

    Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg Team on Netflix's 'Wonderland'

