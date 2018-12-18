Hollywood Pays Tribute to ‘Trailblazer,’ ‘Pioneer’ Penny Marshall

Stars across Hollywood are mourning Penny Marshall, who died Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home due to complications from diabetes, Variety has confirmed. The “Laverne & Shirley” star was 75.

Marshall first rose to fame playing Laverne DeFazio in the hit ABC series “Laverne & Shirley” before going on to become the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million and the first woman to direct two films that grossed more than $100 million. She was also only the second woman director to see her film Oscar-nominated for best picture.

Rob Reiner, her ex-husband of eight years, remembered his relationship with Marshall fondly, praising her gift for comedy and her natural funny bone. “I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her” he wrote on Twitter.

Rosie O’Donnell similarly took to Twitter to pay her respects. O’Donnell, who starred in Marshall’s 1992 film “A League of Their Own,” shared a clip of herself acting alongside the late actress in a 1996 Kmart commercial. “simply heartbroken,” she wrote at the end of the post.

Robert De Niro also mourned the loss of Marshall, writing in a statement, “Penny will be missed. May she Rest in Peace.” De Niro starred in Marshall’s third film “Awakening” alongside Robin Williams, nabbing the actor an Academy Award nomination for his performance.

Rest in peace, Penny. Such a wonderful, funny and talented lady. Without her support and encouragement, I would not be where I am today. She will be missed. 💔 #PennyMarshall pic.twitter.com/F9ksywXYuG — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) December 18, 2018

Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930’s, given to me by Penny Marshall.

Hadn’t seen it in years.

Then today’s news…

Penny told me the story of Jim Braddock, which became the movie Cinderella Man. She was kind, she was crazy,so talented and she loved movies. RIP — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall brought us great laughter and truly broke new ground as a director. Neither a schlemiel, nor ever a schlimazel, she shall be missed by her many fans. Rest in peace. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 18, 2018

Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed. pic.twitter.com/7qPKJa6ApH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 18, 2018

RIP Penny Marshall. Penny was a great character with great character. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) December 18, 2018

I grew up wanting to be as funny as Penny Marshall, and had the pleasure of meeting her a few times. Watch some old Laverne and Shirley to see why her brother Garry insisted on casting her. Comedy gold, she was. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/DhP10j7m8s — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was one of the most important trailblazers. Her comedic talents brought success & fame, but she truly broke the mold w her directing- Big, Awakenings, A League of Their Own- becoming the first woman to direct a movie that grossed $100+ mil. 🙏 Rest in love, PM ❤️🌥 — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) December 18, 2018

Oh Penny Marshall. 💔 Rest In Peace and thank you for everything.❤️ — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was a loyal friend, a pioneer for women in film, and true supporter of women in the industry. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/UL2yAgbNUr — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 18, 2018

Rest in Power, Penny Marshall. — AWKWAFINA (@awkwafina) December 18, 2018

God Bless Penny Marshall's extraordinary soul.

Beyond doubt she was able to excel at anything she put her world class mind & heart to and, lucky us, she picked comedy and films which celebrated humans. To many of us lost ones she was, at the time, the world's greatest den mother. — james l. brooks (@canyonjim) December 18, 2018

Penny Marshall was a sweet woman. I was very fortunate to spend time with her. So many laughs. She had a heart of gold. Tough as nails. She could play round ball with the best of them. Always All love, D — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) December 18, 2018

R.I.P. Penny Marshall. So talented and funny. A big loss. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 18, 2018

So sad to hear about Penny Marshall's death. There's lots of talks about expanding opportunities for women directors now. RIP to a woman who was waaaayyy ahead of the curve. pic.twitter.com/FTQzF9jxHA — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) December 18, 2018

I was invited by Penny Marshall to her house one afternoon to talk about a film she was doing. She was so kind to me. She was so smart and funny. I will never forget that afternoon. My heart goes out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/JGE9kB7uAF — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) December 18, 2018

Sad to hear of Penny Marshall’s passing. a great comedienne a terrific director and a dear friend. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) December 18, 2018

.@TheSimpsons Penny Marshall our first guest star and a great talent. You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/uasxznXHIl — Al Jean (@AlJean) December 18, 2018

RIP Penny Marshall pic.twitter.com/YNVU8SJKyD — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 18, 2018

I always loved this picture because it was my way of emulating the great Penny Marshall. I’m sad to read she has passed. Director, producer and actress who had the humor, wit and fortitude to stand equally with the boys in Hollywood. Goodbye Penny, we will miss you. RIP pic.twitter.com/gqa9w3TEOh — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) December 18, 2018

Condolences to the family of Penny Marshall. She was a true treasure! 😢 pic.twitter.com/BtM46dAnYq — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 18, 2018