Hollywood Pays Tribute to ‘Trailblazer,’ ‘Pioneer’ Penny Marshall

By

Penny Marshall Dead
CREDIT: Boas/Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock

Stars across Hollywood are mourning Penny Marshall, who died Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home due to complications from diabetes, Variety has confirmed. The “Laverne & Shirley” star was 75.

Marshall first rose to fame playing Laverne DeFazio in the hit ABC series “Laverne & Shirley” before going on to become the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million and the first woman to direct two films that grossed more than $100 million. She was also only the second woman director to see her film Oscar-nominated for best picture.

Rob Reiner, her ex-husband of eight years, remembered his relationship with Marshall fondly, praising her gift for comedy and her natural funny bone. “I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her” he wrote on Twitter.

Rosie O’Donnell similarly took to Twitter to pay her respects. O’Donnell, who starred in Marshall’s 1992 film “A League of Their Own,” shared a clip of herself acting alongside the late actress in a 1996 Kmart commercial. “simply heartbroken,” she wrote at the end of the post.

Robert De Niro also mourned the loss of Marshall, writing in a statement, “Penny will be missed.  May she Rest in Peace.” De Niro starred in Marshall’s third film “Awakening” alongside Robin Williams, nabbing the actor an Academy Award nomination for his performance.

