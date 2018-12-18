Hollywood Pays Tribute to ‘Trailblazer,’ ‘Pioneer’ Penny Marshall

Stars across Hollywood are mourning Penny Marshall, who died Monday night at her Hollywood Hills home due to complications from diabetes, Variety has confirmed. The “Laverne & Shirley” star was 75.
Marshall first rose to fame playing Laverne DeFazio in the hit ABC series “Laverne & Shirley” before going on to become the first woman to direct a film that grossed more than $100 million and the first woman to direct two films that grossed more than $100 million. She was also only the second woman director to see her film Oscar-nominated for best picture.
Rob Reiner, her ex-husband of eight years, remembered his relationship with Marshall fondly, praising her gift for comedy and her natural funny bone. “I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her” he wrote on Twitter.
Rosie O’Donnell similarly took to Twitter to pay her respects. O’Donnell, who starred in Marshall’s 1992 film “A League of Their Own,” shared a clip of herself acting alongside the late actress in a 1996 Kmart commercial. “simply heartbroken,” she wrote at the end of the post.
Robert De Niro also mourned the loss of Marshall, writing in a statement, “Penny will be missed. May she Rest in Peace.” De Niro starred in Marshall’s third film “Awakening” alongside Robin Williams, nabbing the actor an Academy Award nomination for his performance.
