Pedro Pascal's 'Prospect' to Launch on Sci-Fi Dust Platform (EXCLUSIVE)

CREDIT: Courtesy of SXSW

Gunpowder and Sky’s sci-fi label Dust will launch adventure “Prospect,” starring Pedro Pascal, Sophie Thatcher and Jay Duplass, on Nov. 2 at Regal theaters nationwide.

“Prospect” will digitally premiere on SingularDTV’s blockchain-enabled VOD platform in 2019 following its theatrical run. Written and directed by Zeek Earl and Christopher Caldwell, the film centers on Thatcher and Duplass portraying a father-daughter team following their path through the galaxy in search of the ultimate payday. The film also stars Andre Royo, Sheila Vand and Anwan Glover.

The film won the Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award at SXSW, where Dust bought the film. Peter Debruge gave “Prospect” a strong review for Variety when it debuted at SXSW: “If anything, this is what the standalone ‘Star Wars’ movies should feel like.”

“Zeek and Chris’ visual feel and tone achieved in ‘Prospect’ is reminiscent of both the wonderfully grounded aesthetic of the first Star Wars movie, as well as the gritty up-close feel of a cool Clint Eastwood western,” said Floris Bauer, co-founder and president of Dust. “A new vision in science fiction from breakthrough talent, in a novel partnership with SingularDTV, is the perfect first film release of our Dust label”.

Depth of Field, The Realm and Ground Control produced the film with Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz, Scott Glassgold, Dan Balgoyen, Garrick Dion, Matthias Mellinghaus and Brice Budke as producers. Jason Cloth, Aaron L. Gilbert, Andria Spring, Tracey Bing, Steven Thibault are the executive producers.

Dust most recently premiered the Zach Strauss-directed short film “Bad Peter,” starring Frankie Shaw. Through its partnership with USC’s School of Cinematic Arts, Dust recently premiered the George Lucas 1967 short film, “Electronic Labyrinth: THX 1138 4EB,” followed by Robert Zemeckis’ 1972 student short film “The Lift.” Dust also hosts podcasts and special events such as “The Future Is Female” screening that celebrates female sci-fi directors in film, as well as “Represent: Diversity in Sci-Fi.”

Here is the trailer for “Prospect”:

