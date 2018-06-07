You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pearl Studios Unveils 'Tiger Empress' Movie, Promotes Justinian Huang

Dave McNary

CREDIT: Pearl Studio

Pearl Studios is developing the animated movie “Tiger Empress” with playwright David Henry Hwang on board to pen the script.

“Tiger Empress” is the story of a young tigress who grows from the obedient daughter into a transformational leader when a prophecy convinces her that she’s the only one who can save their kingdom. Hwang’s play “M. Butterfly” won the Tony Award for best play in 1988.

The idea for “Tiger Empress” came from Pearl Street creative executive Justinian Huang, who was named Thursday as head of development for Pearl Studio by Peilin Chou, chief creative officer.

Huang will be responsible for overseeing Pearl’s development team and overseeing the development slate, which includes over a dozen active projects. He was part of the team that developed Pearl’s upcoming “Abominable,” directed by Jill Culton, a co-production with DreamWorks Animation; and “Over the Moon,” directed by Glen Keane and due to released by Netflix in 2020.

Both films as well as their acclaimed filmmakers will be highlighted next week during Pearl’s spotlight session at the Annecy International Animation Festival in France.

Shanghai-based Pearl Studio was previously operated as a joint venture known as Oriental DreamWorks, which co-produced “Kung Fu Panda 3” as the first American-Chinese animated co-production.

Pearl also said Thursday that  development roster are “Bob’s Burger” writers Kelvin Yu and Steven Davis have been brought on board to write the previously announced Chinatown project, executive produced by Alan Yang.

Prior to joining Pearl Studio, Huang was a development executive at Lynda Obst Productions, where he assisted Obst with early development for Christopher Nolan’s “Interstellar.” Huang also worked in development for Bob Cooper at Landscape Entertainment, as well as for Gary Ross at Larger Than Life Productions

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Roars With $20.2 Million in International Box Office

