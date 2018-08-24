Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Record Third Fipresci Prize With ‘Phantom Thread’

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread” has won the Fipresci Grand Prix, the top prize of the International Federation of Film Critics. The U.S. filmmaker became the first director to win the award three times, having previously won in 2000 and 2008 with “Magnolia” and “There Will Be Blood,” respectively.

The director will receive the award at the opening ceremony of the San Sebastian Intl Film Festival on Sept. 21.

The film was chosen as the year’s top film in a poll of 473 international film critics and journalists. The prize was open to any film receiving its international premiere since July 2017. It beat out fellow short-listed nominees: Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cannes best-director winner “Cold War;” Martin McDonagh’s multi-Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winner “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri;” and Lucrecia Martel’s “Zama.”

“Phantom Thread,” which stars Daniel Day-Lewis in his final feature role, saw its premiere in New York in December. The romantic drama, set in 1950s England, saw Day-Lewis star as a renowned dressmaker whose fastidious life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman who becomes his muse and lover. Vicky Krieps and Lesley Manville co-starred in the film which received six Oscar nominations, including best picture. Mark Bridges won the Oscar for his costume design.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Zama” both premiered at the 2017 Venice Film Festival. “Cold War” made its debut in competition at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in May.

The Fipresci grand prize was introduced in 1999. Last year’s recipient was Finnish filmmaker Aki Kaurismaki for his “The Other Side of Hope.” Kaurismaki had previously won in 2002 for “The Man Without a Past.” Other past winners include Michael Haneke, Richard Linklater, Pedro Almodovar, Jean-Luc Godard, Cristian Mungiu, George Miller, Jafar Panahi and Maren Ade – the only female filmmaker to win the prize to date.