Paul Lieberstein’s ‘Song of Back and Neck’ Bought by The Orchard

The Orchard has bought North American rights to Paul Lieberstein’s romantic comedy “Song of Back and Neck” for a release later this year.

The film, written and directed Lieberstein in his directorial debut, premiered in April at the Tribeca Film Festival. He stars in the film alongside Rosemarie DeWitt, Brian D’Arcy James, Robert Pine, Clark Duke, and Paul Feig.

Lieberstein plays a man who often collapses on the floor in back pain, and continues his day as usual, on the floor. He’s resigned to a life of pain, having tried every remedy possible and been told by a top surgeon (played by Feig) that there’s nothing to be done. But he hasn’t yet tried having an affair with a client (portrayed by DeWitt) at the start of her complicated divorce and he hasn’t yet begun to wonder if his problems are more psychological than physical.

“Everybody I know is either close to somebody with chronic back pain or has it themselves, and that creates an ideal setting for a romantic comedy — it’s hard to believe I got here first,” Lieberstein said. “I suspect we will soon see hundreds upon hundreds of films set in the world of back pain. I’m thrilled to be working with The Orchard on this. I’ve been really lucky to find partners in Starstream, Exhibit, and now The Orchard, all committed to taking chances on something different.”

Besides Lieberstein, the producers are Kim Leadford and Jennifer Prediger of StarStream Media. Executive producers are Fernando Loureiro, Roberto Vasconcellos (Exhibit), Candice Abela-Mikati (Boo Pictures), Allen Babakhanloo and Lauren Russell.

The deal was negotiated by The Orchard’s Danielle DiGiacomo and CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.