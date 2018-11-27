×
‘Paddington’ Director Paul King Boards Fantasy Film ‘Time’s Fool’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Paul King, director of the “Paddington” movies, has come on board to develop and helm a movie version of the fantasy novel “Time’s Fool” for Fox Searchlight.

David Heyman, who produced the “Harry Potter,” “Fantastic Beasts,” and “Paddington” franchises, is producing. Jon Croker is co-writing the script with King and will also produce.

“Time’s Fool,” written by Glyn Maxwell, is a magical love story about a young man who is trapped, cursed to ride a train for eternity — except for one night every seven years, when the train pulls into his hometown, and he has only a few hours to unravel the nature of his curse.

“I’ve always been attracted to films which use magical ideas to explore real human emotions,” King said. “And so when, one rainy afternoon, Jon poured me a cup of tea and told me the story of ‘Time’s Fool,’ I was immediately hooked. It’s a captivating tale of wonder and heartbreak which sets the pulse racing and the imagination on fire. David, Jon, and I will do our best not to mess it up.”

The two “Paddington” movies have grossed a combined $500 million at the worldwide box office. “Time’s Fool” will be overseen by David Greenbaum, Matthew Greenfield, Katie Goodson-Thomas, and Peter Spencer.

Heyman is represented by Alan Hergott of Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal. King is represented by Independent, WME, and Nelson Davis. Croker is represented by Independent, WME, and Grandview. Maxwell is represented by Micheline Steinberg Associates. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

