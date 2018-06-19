‘Modern Family’ EP Steve Levitan Says He Will Leave Fox Over Child-Separation News Coverage

“Modern Family” co-creator Steve Levitan has become the first heavyweight talent to declare his intention to leave Fox for its news division’s support of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“@FoxNew’s 23-hour-a-day support of the NRA, conspiracy theories and Trump’s lies gets harder to swallow every day as I drive onto that lot to make a show about inclusion,” Levitan wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “I look forward to seeing #ModernFamily through to the end and then, sale or no sale, setting up shop elsewhere.”

Fox Studio has been a wonderful home for most of my career – so many amazing people there who share the concerns about @FoxNews but aren’t in the position to speak out. — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

I have no problem with fact-based conservatism (such as WSJ), but @FoxNew’s 23-hour-a-day support of the NRA, conspiracy theories and Trump’s lies gets harder to swallow every day as I drive onto that lot to make a show about inclusion. — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

I look forward to seeing #ModernFamily through to the end and then, sale or no sale, setting up shop elsewhere. — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

It was the second time in fewer than 24 hours that Levitan had taken to Twitter to criticize Fox. On Monday night, he tweeted that he was “disgusted” to work at the company.

Levitan is under an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television that is set to expire in 2019. His new comments followed a tweet by filmmaker Paul Feig, who wrote Tuesday that he “cannot condone” Fox News’ supportive attitude toward new policies that have led to nearly 2,000 children being separated from their families by immigration officials in the last six weeks.

“I have made two films for 20th Century Fox and love the people in the movie and TV divisions,” Feig wrote. “But I too cannot condone the support their news division promotes toward the immoral and abusive policies and actions taken by this current administration toward immigrant children.”

I have made two films for 20th Century Fox and love the people in the movie and TV divisions. But I too cannot condone the support their news division promotes toward the immoral and abusive policies and actions taken by this current administration toward immigrant children. https://t.co/6JqIQPjepV — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 19, 2018

Feig’s condemnation of the company behind 2013’s “The Heat” and 2015’s “Spy,” both of which he directed for 20th Century Fox, adds to the mounting criticism being directed at the film studio’s corporate parent for the way that cable channel Fox News has handled coverage of the child-separation policy aggressively pursued by the Trump administration. On Sunday, “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane wrote on Twitter that he was “embarrassed to work for” the company that employed Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Filmmaker Judd Apatow, a sometimes-collaborator of Feig’s, on Monday called for more Fox talent to step forward and put pressure on the company. “Where are the Fox stars and executives speaking up?!” Apatow wrote. “Imagine if it was your kids. Who has a movie, TV show, sporting event, news show at Fox? How can you remain silent when they promote these policies?”

Later Monday, Levitan wrote on Twitter, “Let me officially join @SethMacFarlane in saying I’m disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with @FoxNews. This bulls— is the opposite of what #ModernFamily stands for.”

Related Judd Apatow Calls on Fox Talent to Condemn Child-Separation Coverage Seth MacFarlane Says He's 'Embarrassed' to Work for Fox

Levitan was responding to a tweet quoting Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who on Monday night compared U.S. detention centers for children separated from their families at the border to “summer camps [or] boarding schools.”

Levitan and MacFarlane are under overall deals with 20th Century Fox Television. A representative for the TV studio declined to comment Tuesday.

The studio is caught in a state of limbo as the Walt Disney Co. and Comcast compete purchase the bulk of 21st Century Fox’s entertainment businesses — a process that is expected to drag on following Comcast’s $65 billion all cash offer last week for the Fox assets. Disney, which last year struck an agreement with to purchase most of the Rupert Murdoch-led Fox for $52.4 billion, believed to be mulling a counter-offer. Meanwhile some key talent has begun to trickle away from Fox, most notably television producer Ryan Murphy, who earlier this year signed nine-figure deal with Netflix.

The cast of “Modern Family” has one season remaining on an extension signed last year. Winner of multiple Primetime Emmy Awards and consistently one of television’s highest rated comedies, the show has aired for nine seasons on ABC.