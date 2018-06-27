Paul Feig Directing Holiday Romance ‘Last Christmas’ for Universal

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Paul Feig is attached to direct romance movie  “Last Christmas” for Universal from a screenplay by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings.

The studio made the announcement Wednesday. It is keeping project details under wraps, other than saying that “Last Christmas” is a holiday romance set in London.

David Livingstone, producer of the upcoming Judy Garland biopic “Judy” starring Renée Zellweger, and Thompson will produce.

Feig broke out in 2010 with the blockbuster “Bridesmaids” for Universal. Since then, he’s directed “The Heat,” “Spy” and “Ghostbusters.” His latest film is “A Simple Favor” and will be released in September. He’s been a producer on “Spy,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Peanuts Movie,” “Snatched” and “A Simple Favor.”

Thompson is the only person to have won an Oscar for screenwriter (for “Sense and Sensibility”) and for acting (“Howards End.” She will be seen next in A24’s “The Children’s Act” and Focus Features’ “Johnny English Strikes Again” and recently wrapped production on “Late Night,” starring alongside Mindy Kaling.

Executive Vice President Erik Baiers will oversee production for Universal. The project was packaged by CAA.

Thompson is represented by Hamilton Hodell, Ltd. and The Agency; Feig by Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern; and Kimmings by Avalon. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Jared Leto Mobius Marvel Casting-2

    Jared Leto to Star in 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'Morbius' From Director Daniel Espinosa

    Paul Feig is attached to direct romance movie  “Last Christmas” for Universal from a screenplay by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings. The studio made the announcement Wednesday. It is keeping project details under wraps, other than saying that “Last Christmas” is a holiday romance set in London. David Livingstone, producer of the upcoming Judy Garland […]

  • Valerian review

    EuropaCorp Posts Net Loss of $95.4 Million; Revenues Up 49%

    Paul Feig is attached to direct romance movie  “Last Christmas” for Universal from a screenplay by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings. The studio made the announcement Wednesday. It is keeping project details under wraps, other than saying that “Last Christmas” is a holiday romance set in London. David Livingstone, producer of the upcoming Judy Garland […]

  • Paul Feig Directing Holiday Romance ‘Last Christmas’ for Universal

    Paul Feig Directing Holiday Romance 'Last Christmas' for Universal

    Paul Feig is attached to direct romance movie  “Last Christmas” for Universal from a screenplay by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings. The studio made the announcement Wednesday. It is keeping project details under wraps, other than saying that “Last Christmas” is a holiday romance set in London. David Livingstone, producer of the upcoming Judy Garland […]

  • Kristen Wiig Where'd You Go Bernadette

    'Wonder Woman 1984' Shares First Look at Kristen Wiig's Cheetah

    Paul Feig is attached to direct romance movie  “Last Christmas” for Universal from a screenplay by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings. The studio made the announcement Wednesday. It is keeping project details under wraps, other than saying that “Last Christmas” is a holiday romance set in London. David Livingstone, producer of the upcoming Judy Garland […]

  • Jerry Brown

    Gov. Jerry Brown Signs California Production Tax Credit Extension

    Paul Feig is attached to direct romance movie  “Last Christmas” for Universal from a screenplay by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings. The studio made the announcement Wednesday. It is keeping project details under wraps, other than saying that “Last Christmas” is a holiday romance set in London. David Livingstone, producer of the upcoming Judy Garland […]

  • Computer Chess Movie

    Variety Honors Artisans at 2018 Karlovy Vary Film Fest

    Paul Feig is attached to direct romance movie  “Last Christmas” for Universal from a screenplay by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings. The studio made the announcement Wednesday. It is keeping project details under wraps, other than saying that “Last Christmas” is a holiday romance set in London. David Livingstone, producer of the upcoming Judy Garland […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad