Paul Feig Directing Holiday Romance ‘Last Christmas’ for Universal

Paul Feig is attached to direct romance movie “Last Christmas” for Universal from a screenplay by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings.

The studio made the announcement Wednesday. It is keeping project details under wraps, other than saying that “Last Christmas” is a holiday romance set in London.

David Livingstone, producer of the upcoming Judy Garland biopic “Judy” starring Renée Zellweger, and Thompson will produce.

Feig broke out in 2010 with the blockbuster “Bridesmaids” for Universal. Since then, he’s directed “The Heat,” “Spy” and “Ghostbusters.” His latest film is “A Simple Favor” and will be released in September. He’s been a producer on “Spy,” “Ghostbusters,” “The Peanuts Movie,” “Snatched” and “A Simple Favor.”

Thompson is the only person to have won an Oscar for screenwriter (for “Sense and Sensibility”) and for acting (“Howards End.” She will be seen next in A24’s “The Children’s Act” and Focus Features’ “Johnny English Strikes Again” and recently wrapped production on “Late Night,” starring alongside Mindy Kaling.

Executive Vice President Erik Baiers will oversee production for Universal. The project was packaged by CAA.

Thompson is represented by Hamilton Hodell, Ltd. and The Agency; Feig by Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern; and Kimmings by Avalon. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.