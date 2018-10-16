You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga to Star in Third ‘Annabelle’ Movie

Dave McNary

The Conjuring 2
Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren in New Line’s “The Conjuring” spinoff, the untitled third “Annabelle” movie.

Wilson and Farmiga starred as the real-life paranormal investigators in 2013’s “The Conjuring,” which set the franchise in motion, and “The Conjuring 2.”

The third installment in the “Annabelle” series is also the 6th film in what New Line has called the Conjuring Universe, which has seen its five movies gross over $1.56 billion worldwide. “The Nun,” the most recent release, has become the highest-grossing film in the franchise, surpassing $359 million worldwide this weekend.

That spinoff focused on the demon nun that came to life in “The Conjuring 2” from a painting by Ed Warren and later attacked Lorraine Warren. Annabelle was introduced in “The Conjuring” as a demon doll in their artifacts room.

The story in the upcoming “Annabelle” movie centers on the doll awakening the room’s evil, which sets its sights on a new target: the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter, Judy, to be portrayed by Mckenna Grace. Madison Iseman has also been cast.

Gary Dauberman, who also wrote the script, will be making his directorial debut. James Wan is producing for Atomic Monster and Peter Safran is producing for the Safran Company. Michael Clear and Michelle Morrissey will executive produce.

The untitled “Annabelle” project will be released on July 3, 2019. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

