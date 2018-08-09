Film News Roundup: Patrick Wilson Joins Roland Emmerich’s World War II Movie ‘Midway’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Patrick Wilson
CREDIT: Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Patrick Wilson has been cast in “Midway,” Art House Convergence announces its programming and fitness drama “Bigger” gets distribution.

CASTING

Patrick Wilson has joined Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans and Mandy Moore in the World War II action movie “Midway,” directed by Roland Emmerich.

Wilson will play Edwin Layton, the rear admiral in the U.S. Navy who was part of the intelligence team that correctly pinpointed the location of the Imperial Japanese Navy’s attacking fleet near Midway Atoll in 1942. The damage to the Japanese fleet was so extensive that it never recovered and military historians regard the battle as a turning point in the war.

Harrelson is playing Admiral Chester Nimitz, the commander of the Pacific Fleet during the war. Emmerich is producing the movie with longtime partner Harald Kloser. Starlight Entertainment Group and Providence Entertainment are financing the film. Lionsgate is on board to distribute domestically, while Bona Film Group will distribute the movie in China.

Wilson will next be seen in “Aquaman” opposite Jason Momoa. Wilson is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Gretchen Bruggerman Rush/HJTH. The new was first reported by Deadline.

Related

ART HOUSE THEATER DAY

The Art House Convergence organization has set the third annual Art House Theater Day for Sept. 23.

Participating Art House Theater Day cinemas will exclusively screen new films, including “Schlock,” the unseen first film by John Landis; SXSW Grand Jury Prize winner”Thunder Road,” starring writer-director Jim Cummings; Sundance Audience Award Winner “The Guilty,” “The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales,” and French-Arabic drama “Foreign Body.”

“Art House Theater Day gives film lovers the chance to celebrate the physical spaces where cinema truly comes alive,” said co-director Gabriel Chicoine. “Now, more than ever, the world needs thought-provoking, meaningful and life-changing art, and the venues in which to experience it. Art House Theater Day acknowledges the vibrant and multifaceted independent film culture that can only exist with the support of intrepid filmmakers, exhibitors and most importantly — audiences.”

The Art House Convergence began in 2005 as the Sundance Institute Art House Project and held its first conference in 2008 to support independent film and the promotion of movie culture in local communities. The inaugural Art House Theater Day launched in 2016 with more than 160 participating theaters nationwide.

ACQUISITION

Freestyle Releasing has acquired U.S. theatrical distribution rights to fitness drama “Bigger,” directed by George Gallo and starring Tyler Hoechlin, Julianne Hough, Aneurin Barnard, Victoria Justice, and Robert Forster.

Producers are Steve Lee Jones of Bee Holder Productions and Scott LaStaiti, executive producers are Camila Castro and Eric Weider. The film was written by Gallo, Andy Weiss, Brad Furman and Ellen Furman.

The story follows brothers Joe and Ben Weider, who launched an empire of muscle-building, discovered Arnold Schwarzenegger and inspired female empowerment. “Bigger” will have its U.S. premiere on Sept. 13 in Las Vegas to coincide with the Mr. Olympia competition that was created by the Weider brothers, and will be in theaters on Oct. 12. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Film

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    Film Review: 'Crazy Rich Asians'

    In today’s film news roundup, Patrick Wilson has been cast in “Midway,” Art House Convergence announces its programming and fitness drama “Bigger” gets distribution. CASTING Patrick Wilson has joined Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans and Mandy Moore in the World War II action movie “Midway,” directed by Roland Emmerich. Wilson will play Edwin Layton, the rear […]

  • Helena Rubinstein film project set up

    Helena Rubinstein Biopic Set by Studiocanal Australia

    In today’s film news roundup, Patrick Wilson has been cast in “Midway,” Art House Convergence announces its programming and fitness drama “Bigger” gets distribution. CASTING Patrick Wilson has joined Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans and Mandy Moore in the World War II action movie “Midway,” directed by Roland Emmerich. Wilson will play Edwin Layton, the rear […]

  • Patrick Wilson

    Film News Roundup: Patrick Wilson Joins Roland Emmerich's World War II Movie 'Midway'

    In today’s film news roundup, Patrick Wilson has been cast in “Midway,” Art House Convergence announces its programming and fitness drama “Bigger” gets distribution. CASTING Patrick Wilson has joined Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans and Mandy Moore in the World War II action movie “Midway,” directed by Roland Emmerich. Wilson will play Edwin Layton, the rear […]

  • Adam McKay

    Academy Members React to 'Popular' Oscar News: 'The Film Business Passed Away Today'

    In today’s film news roundup, Patrick Wilson has been cast in “Midway,” Art House Convergence announces its programming and fitness drama “Bigger” gets distribution. CASTING Patrick Wilson has joined Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans and Mandy Moore in the World War II action movie “Midway,” directed by Roland Emmerich. Wilson will play Edwin Layton, the rear […]

  • Brie Larson Just Mercy

    Brie Larson to Co-Star With Michael B. Jordan in Warner Bros. Drama 'Just Mercy' (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, Patrick Wilson has been cast in “Midway,” Art House Convergence announces its programming and fitness drama “Bigger” gets distribution. CASTING Patrick Wilson has joined Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans and Mandy Moore in the World War II action movie “Midway,” directed by Roland Emmerich. Wilson will play Edwin Layton, the rear […]

  • Ben Schwartz to Voice Sonic in

    Ben Schwartz to Voice 'Sonic the Hedgehog' in Upcoming Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    In today’s film news roundup, Patrick Wilson has been cast in “Midway,” Art House Convergence announces its programming and fitness drama “Bigger” gets distribution. CASTING Patrick Wilson has joined Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans and Mandy Moore in the World War II action movie “Midway,” directed by Roland Emmerich. Wilson will play Edwin Layton, the rear […]

  • Margot Kidder's Death Ruled a Suicide

    Margot Kidder's Death Ruled a Suicide

    In today’s film news roundup, Patrick Wilson has been cast in “Midway,” Art House Convergence announces its programming and fitness drama “Bigger” gets distribution. CASTING Patrick Wilson has joined Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans and Mandy Moore in the World War II action movie “Midway,” directed by Roland Emmerich. Wilson will play Edwin Layton, the rear […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad