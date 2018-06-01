Pathe Poaches EuropaCorp’s Longtime Sales Chief Marie-Laure Montironi

CREDIT: Pathe UK

Marie-Laure Montironi, the longtime EuropaCorp executive, has joined Pathe Films as exec VP of international sales.

Starting June 27, Montironi will succeed to Muriel Sauzay, who left Pathe at the beginning of the year. Montironi worked at EuropaCorp for 10 years, first as co-head of international sales and then as chief sales officer.

She previously worked at deputy head of TV and films sales at M6 and acquisition manager at Télé Images International.

While at EuropaCorp, Montironi sold worldwide action-packed franchises such as “Taken” and “Transporter,” science-fiction films such as “Valerian” as well as French movies like “CoExister” and “Little White Lies.”

Montironi is the latest in a string of executives who have exited EuropaCorp within the last year. The company’s former CEO Marc Shmuger, deputy CEO Edouard de Vesinne and the chief of U.S. film production Lisa Ellzey are also no longer on the payroll.

Pathe’s current sales slate includes the Renee Zellweger starrer “Judy” (pictured), the submarine action thriller “The Wolf’s Call,” and the French comedy “The Brand New Adventures of Aladin.”

Montironi will be replaced by Kevin Deysson, who has been at EuropaCorp for 13 years and worked alongside Montironi in the sales division.

EuropaCorp is actively looking to raise capital to repay its debt which is evaluated at more than €230 million ($270 million).

